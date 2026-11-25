The Trump administration accuses Seoul of targeting US companies like Coupang with massive fines, sparking a diplomatic row over fair market access and trade commitments.

The White House has formally accused South Korea n regulators of engaging in discriminatory practices against American technology companies, specifically citing heavy fines levied against the e-commerce giant Coupang. This diplomatic clash emerged as officials expressed deep concern over what they describe as a betrayal of promises made by President Lee Jae Myung to ensure fair treatment for U.S. businesses operating in the region.

White House Condemns Fine Targeting US Tech

President Donald Trump's administration has publicly criticized Seoul for imposing roughly $688 million in fines on Coupang, an American corporation incorporated in Delaware and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The White House stated that these financial penalties violate the commitment to equitable market access that was previously agreed upon between the two governments. A senior White House official emphasized that the administration strongly opposes any actions that tilt economic advantages toward competitors linked to China or undermine the standing of U.S. firms in foreign markets.

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Coupang Faces $688 Million in Penalties

South Korean regulators, specifically the Korean Fair Trade Commission, imposed a provisional penalty of $224 million against Coupang's food delivery service earlier this month. These fines are part of a broader regulatory crackdown on anticompetitive conduct within the nation's digital marketplace. Although Coupang is legally an American entity with its headquarters in Seattle, nearly all of its operational business remains concentrated in South Korea, where it operates its well-known Rocket Delivery network. This infrastructure allows the company to deliver most orders to customers the next day or even on the same day, creating a significant competitive advantage that has drawn regulatory scrutiny.

Seoul Defends Regulatory Actions as Lawful

A spokesperson for the Embassy of the Republic of Korea firmly rejected the allegations of targeted discrimination, asserting that all investigations and decisions were conducted in strict accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The diplomatic representative clarified that the right to seek legal remedies under Korean law is fully guaranteed for all entities involved. Furthermore, the spokesperson described the strategic partnership with the United States as Seoul's most important relationship, built on shared values of democracy and the rule of law. They added that Seoul intends to work closely with American policymakers to correct the record and deepen economic ties despite the current friction.

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Political Context of Lee Jae Myung Presidency

The trade dispute occurs against a complex political backdrop involving South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who was elected president in 2025 after losing to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election. Lee, a member of the Democratic Party, previously served as the opposition leader when Yoon, of the People Power Party, was elected president in 2022. Yoon was subsequently impeached in December 2024, largely due to his attempt to declare martial law. The Democratic Party currently holds a strong majority in South Korea's National Assembly, granting the party control of both the presidency and the legislature for the first time since 2022. This political shift has intensified concerns among U.S. officials regarding the stability and fairness of regulatory environments for American investors.

State Department Evaluates Policy Responses

In response to the escalating tensions, the U.S. State Department announced it is actively evaluating a range of policy options to address what it characterizes as discriminatory treatment of American enterprises. The administration's stance highlights the delicate balance between maintaining strong alliance bonds with South Korea and protecting the economic interests of U.S. corporations. As negotiations continue, the outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for how future trade and regulatory conflicts are handled between the two nations, particularly regarding the treatment of high-profile tech giants operating in foreign jurisdictions.