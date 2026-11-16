White House Aide Natalie Harp Could Be Barred From Posting On Trumps Truth Social Account

New court filings suggest Natalie Harp and Dan Scavino may be prohibited from posting on President Trump's Truth Social account. This potential remedy stems from a federal lawsuit challenging the Truth API subscription service's exclusive access model.

President Donald Trump's key White House aide, Natalie Harp, faces a potential prohibition from posting on the president's Truth Social account. This significant development arises from new court filings in an ongoing federal lawsuit challenging the constitutional legality of the Truth API subscription service.

The legal challenge, initiated by news organization The Intercept and other plaintiffs, argues that the current system grants paying subscribers an unfair advantage. By providing early access to official government announcements, the service creates an uneven playing field for the general public and traditional news outlets.

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Core Mechanism Of The Legal Challenge

The dispute fundamentally centers on whether government information should be allowed to reach paying subscribers before it reaches other news organizations and the broader public. The Truth API is a premium service that allows subscribers to pay for early access to specific posts from President Trump's Truth Social account.

According to the legal filings, Truth API subscriptions can cost as much as $100,000 per month. This high price point provides early access to posts from President Trump and other administration officials, giving those who pay a significant head start in disseminating or reacting to market-moving presidential announcements.

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The plaintiffs maintain that President Trump's Truth Social posts constitute official government communications. They argue that allowing exclusive, paid access to these announcements violates constitutional protections by creating a commercial barrier to essential government information.

Stakeholder Positions On White House Communications

In a filing submitted on Friday, the plaintiffs detailed their argument for a specific remedy if the court cannot directly restrict President Trump's own posting activity. They propose ordering White House staff members, including Harp and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, to stop posting on the president's behalf.

Harp features prominently in the new filing because the plaintiffs state that she is among the aides, alongside Scavino, who regularly publish posts to President Trump's Truth Social account. Their activity is seen as central to the volume of official announcements published through the platform.

The administration is currently seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. They argue that the court cannot meaningfully redress the plaintiffs' alleged injuries and contend that the platform's subscription model does not violate constitutional protections. The administration maintains that the service is a commercial product rather than a government information channel.

Conversely, the plaintiffs argue that preventing Harp and Scavino from posting while the Truth API system remains active would reduce the flow of government information reaching paying subscribers before everyone else. They believe this specific restriction would provide meaningful relief even if broader posting bans are not implemented.

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Real-World Impact And Upcoming Court Hearing

This case serves as a critical test for the extent to which White House communications conducted through social media platforms are subject to legal scrutiny. The outcome could set a precedent for how future administrations utilize paid social media services for official government business.

Plaintiffs also maintain that President Trump's exclusive use of Truth Social for certain official announcements helps drive demand for the API service. They argue that this exclusivity is essential to the commercial value of the subscription model and directly contributes to the alleged harm.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken is expected to hear arguments on Thursday as the court considers whether the case can move forward. The hearing will focus heavily on the administration's motion to dismiss and whether the plaintiffs have standing to pursue their constitutional claims.

If the case proceeds, the court could examine in greater detail how official White House communications are distributed through Truth Social. A ruling could determine whether aides such as Harp and Scavino can continue posting on President Trump's behalf under the current legal framework.

Newsweek has contacted the attorney for Trump and Harp, as well as the attorney for Trump Media, for comment regarding these new developments. The status of the Truth API subscription service remains uncertain as the legal battle intensifies.