White evangelical Christians stuck with Republicans more loyally than any other major demographic group in this month’s election. But that unshakeable alliance could present as much of a threat as an opportunity for the GOP as it charts a path toward recovery in 2028.

White evangelical Christians stuck with Republicans more loyally than any other major demographic group in this month’s election. But that unshakeable alliance could present as much of a threat as an opportunity for the GOP as it charts a path toward recovery in 2028.

While more than 4 in 5 White evangelicals still cast their votes for the GOP, results from the CNN Voter Poll reveal that Democrats achieved historic breakthroughs among the large majority of voters who don’t identify as evangelical Christians — even in previously red states across the South and Midwest. That stark divergence means the GOP is emerging from this election increasingly dependent on support from White evangelicals — even as they have been shrinking as a share of American society.

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That dynamic could leave the party stuck between satisfying a religiously conservative base that thrills to President Donald Trump’s polarizing — plus his confrontational culture war politics — and repositioning in ways that might help recapture the swing voters and even soft Republicans who stampeded away from them this month.

“The wave is going to push further to the right and just make them dig in even more,” says progressive strategist Michael Podhorzer, the author of an extensive recent study on the role that White evangelicals play inside the GOP. Looking forward to 2028, the stark lesson for Republicans from this year’s thrashing is that while they succeeded in holding evangelicals with a lacerating cultural message against Democrats, those arguments failed to overcome frustrations about the economy, the Iran War, perceived corruption and Trump’s governing style among the much broader universe of non-evangelical voters who have traditionally backed the GOP, especially in red-leaning states.

Unless the GOP can significantly reverse the Democratic inroads with those non-evangelical voters, the Electoral College map in 2028 would look radically different — with Republicans suddenly sweating in states such as Iowa, Ohio and even Texas, Kansas and beyond that have appeared securely red, even for many years before the Trump era. Related ARTICLE Meet the 2028 Potential Presidential Contenders The boulder in the torrent As the final ballots are tallied, Democrats are on track to win the national popular vote in House elections this year by about 14 percentage points.

That would be the largest margin for either party in a midterm election since the Democrats’ 1974 post-Watergate landslide. Yet Republican support among White evangelical Christians held like a boulder in that torrent. In the Voter Poll measuring preferences for the House, Republicans beat Democrats among White evangelical Christians, 82% to 17%. That exactly matched Trump’s margin among them over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

In the states where exit poll data on Trump’s performance among White evangelicals in 2024 is available, winning Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico in Texas, Jon Ossoff in Georgia, Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Roy Cooper in North Carolina all improved slightly over Harris’ 2024 performance, capturing between 17% to 21% of them. In other states with large White evangelical populations, winning Democrats Annie Andrews in South Carolina, Adam Hamilton in Kansas, Josh Turek in Iowa, and Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota also won about one-fifth of White evangelical Christians, according to the Voter Poll, which was conducted by SSRS for a consortium of news organizations including CNN.

But that meant every Republican in a closely contested Senate race still won at least three-fourths of White evangelicals, with most capturing over four-fifths. Fully 90% of White evangelicals voted against Democrat Scott Colom, who will become Mississippi’s first Black Senator since Reconstruction.

That record is especially remarkable given that a substantial majority of White evangelicals also expressed discontent over the economy in most polls, such as the pre-election survey by the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan group that studies religion and politics.

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“Their vote wasn’t about the economy; it wasn’t about the war,” said Robert P. Jones, PRRI’s president and founder. “It was a belief in the larger MAGA vision of the country” centered on reversing the cultural and demographic changes since the 1960s. Terry Schilling, president of the social conservative group American Principles Project, agrees that for evangelical Christians, affinity with Trump’s cultural agenda outweighed disappointment in his economic record.

“If they had to choose between their pocketbook and God’s law… they are going to protect their values,” he says. The GOP’s problem is that those issues were either not sufficiently compelling or they actively repelled other voters who have supported the party before. Across the 2026 battlefield, Democrats posted head-turning margins among the big majority of voters who are not evangelicals.

Eight of the nine Democrats who flipped a Republican-held Senate seat this month won at least three-fifths of all voters across racial lines who did not identify as White evangelical Christians, according to the Voter Poll. Maybe even more striking was the Democratic performance among the White voters who are not evangelical Christians. Especially in Southern and heartland states, Democrats have often struggled among those non-evangelical Whites, who tend to be more conservative, especially on cultural issues, than their demographic counterparts along the coasts or in the upper Midwest.

But this year, all nine Democrats who captured a GOP-held Senate seat won a majority of White voters who did not identify as evangelical Christians; even in Southern states, Ossoff, Talarico and Cooper each won at least 56% of them. Perhaps most remarkably, Colom won a 51% majority of non-evangelical whites in Mississippi. From left, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Colom, Mississippi NAACP State Conference Executive Director Charles Taylor and Rep.

Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. , conduct a voting rights town hall at the historic Farish Street Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi, on August 1. Governor races across the South produced similarly striking results. In Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones carried most non-evangelical Whites in his unexpectedly narrow defeat.

In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms split them nearly evenly in her comfortable win. And maybe most surprisingly, in Texas, newly elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa solidly beat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by 11 points among those non-evangelical Whites. Dramatic results in Texas flash a warning for the GOP The results in Texas are especially noteworthy because in no other state has the GOP fused its identity and agenda more fully with the priorities of White evangelical Christians.

In recent years, Abbott and the Republican majorities in the state legislature have banned abortion; severely limited what teachers can say about race, gender and sexuality in the classroom; and passed legislation requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments. The Republican-controlled State Board of Education has approved curriculum changes that will require Bible readings in public schools starting in 2030 and describe the Islamic faith in derogatory terms.

Abbott and other Texas Republicans have raised persistent alarms about the state’s growing Muslim population.

“Texas is right up there at the very top” of states that have incorporated evangelical Christian priorities into public policy, says Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. During the 2026 campaign, Texas Republicans and their evangelical allies leaned heavily on cultural arguments against Democrats, particularly Talarico, a former Presbyterian seminarian.

Republicans pounded voters with ads misleadingly claiming that Talarico supported gender reassignment surgery for minors and denouncing his earlier assertion that God was nonbinary. James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, says Republicans sublimated their traditional messages about taxes, the economy and immigration to focus overwhelmingly on trying “to portray Democrats … as a cultural threat.

” Attendees hold"Love Thy Neighbor" and"Talarico For Texas" signs during a Texas primary election night event with State Representative James Talarico at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas, on March 3. Yet not only did Talarico beat Paxton by a stunning 1.2 million votes, but Democrats swept every statewide office, after not winning any of them since 1994.

While 80% of White evangelicals stuck with Paxton, Talarico made big gains not only with the non-evangelical Whites, but also Latino voters alienated by Trump’s mass deportation program and the state’s growing Asian population, which includes many South Asians offended by the GOP’s pervasive anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Voters who identify with no religion matched White evangelicals at around one-fifth of all voters — and they provided Talarico with almost exactly as big a margin as evangelicals gave Talarico, the Voter Poll found. Laser says her group’s private polling shows that Texas voters were recoiling, at least in part, from the GOP’s years-long campaign to lower barriers between church and state.

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“In states like Texas that has been the bastion of Christian nationalism there is the most energy to fight back,” she says. Henson isn’t as certain most Texas voters were rejecting the state policies that advanced evangelical Christian priorities. In the Voter Poll, for instance, 58% of Texas voters said society has gone too far trying to guarantee transgender rights. But what is clear, he says, is that the cultural issues Republicans were hoping would energize their core voters fizzled.

“It was meant as an antidote to the very clear enthusiasm and mobilization problems that Republicans had throughout the cycle,” Henson says. “And it did not work. ” Shifting religious landscape could have major implications for both parties To the PRRI’s Jones, the failure of the GOP cultural assault on Talarico encapsulates the GOP’s larger risk.

Since the 1990s, White evangelical Christians’ share of the overall US population has fallen from 27% to 13%, according to data from PRRI and the Pew Research Center. In the past few years, Jones notes, that number has stopped declining, but “there’s very little chance they are going to grow” because the share of young adults who identify with that religious tradition has dropped below 10%.

Those long-term population trends mean Republicans can’t rely on White evangelicals to increase their share of voters in 2028 — and face the risk they could contract even further. By contrast, Jones notes, the share of Americans who are unaffiliated with any religious tradition has increased to 28% nationally — and nearly four-fifths of those secular voters backed Democrats this year, an ominous trend for the GOP.

Nonwhite Christians are holding steady at about one-fourth of society; but apart from Hispanic Protestants , they have not been nearly as receptive to the combative cultural messages that move most White evangelicals. Congregants attend mass at Iglesia Getsemani church in San Luis, Yuma County, Arizona, in October. White Catholics and White mainline Protestants have both mostly voted Republican in recent years.

But both have also declined as a share of the overall society since the early 2000s-and each moved toward Democrats this year compared to 2024, the Voter Poll found. All these shifts in America’s religious landscape increase the pressure on the GOP in 2028 to appeal to Americans from a broader range of faith traditions — or no faith tradition at all.

Evangelicals’ imprint on the GOP may grow even as their numbers fall Yet as White evangelicals shrink in society, Republicans in the Trump era have deepened their identification with the group. In both rhetoric and policy, Trump has melded the GOP’s identity with the militant White evangelical attitudes on all the major issues relating to American identity, from immigration enforcement to gender roles, LGBTQ rights and the role of Christianity in public life.

“With Trump, the party has become over-aligned to White evangelical interests,” Jones says. If anything, White evangelicals’ influence may rise inside the GOP after this wipe-out. Heading into this election, Podhorzer calculated that 61% of House Republicans represented seats where the White evangelical share of the population ranks in the top two-fifths of all districts; after the election, he found, about two-thirds of all House Republicans will represent such evangelical-heavy districts.

Similarly, just five of the GOP’s remaining 44 senators will represent states with fewer evangelicals than the national average. Christian worshipers attend the Roots of Revival event at the Washington Monument, held a day ahead of"Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving" in Washington, DC, on May 16. Schilling says for Republicans it would “be suicide to drop” the conservative cultural positions that attract those evangelical voters.

Even amid this month’s rout, he notes, four states passed ballot initiatives barring transgender girls from participating in school sports; as in Texas, the Voter Poll showed that a majority of voters in almost all competitive states said society has gone too far in promoting transgender rights. But other GOP cultural priorities popular with evangelicals face stiffer opposition. Majorities in almost all competitive states this year said Trump’s deportation efforts have gone too far.

Most voters support legal abortion in about four-fifths of the states, including many that have restricted it. While Democrats and their progressive allies believe the GOP’s Trump-era cultural agenda alienates more voters than it attracts, and Republicans believe the opposite, almost everyone on both sides agree on one overriding lesson from 2026: Cultural arguments alone can’t sustain a Republican majority when voters are this discontented about the economy and other issues, such as corruption.

“You know what is salient? Filling up your gas tank,” says veteran GOP consultant David Kochel.

“You know what’s not salient? I don’t have any trans kids playing on my daughter’s softball team. You can’t make an entire national election about a tiny little thing like that. ” Even Schilling agrees that this year’s result show that by 2028 Republicans “have to get an economic message that appeals to these working families that aren’t as religiously motivated.

” Maintaining support from White evangelicals may be necessary for any Republican recovery. But 2026 vividly demonstrated it is not sufficient, even in states such as Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Kansas where they have previously been a dominant force.

The harder question for Republicans may be whether the sharp-edged MAGA agenda that solidifies the party’s hold on evangelicals is not only insufficient to win back the voters who rejected them this month — but actively diminishes their chances of doing so.