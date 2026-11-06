White Evangelical Voters Maintain Strong Republican Support in Midterms

Fox News data reveals white evangelical voters backed Republicans at 82 percent in midterms, down slightly in share but steady in loyalty despite national Democratic gains.

White evangelical voters demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the Republican Party during Tuesday's midterm elections, defying broader national trends that shifted control of the House and Senate toward Democrats. According to the Fox News Voter Poll, 82 percent of white evangelical or born-again Christians cast their ballots for Republican House candidates. This figure represents a slight increase from the 79 percent support President Donald Trump received among this demographic in Fox's 2024 voter analysis.

Evangelical Share of Electorate Declines

Despite consistent voting patterns, the proportion of white evangelicals within the total electorate contracted significantly. Exit polling data indicates that white evangelicals constituted only 17 percent of the midterm electorate. This marks a notable decrease from the 21 percent recorded in Fox's 2024 survey and the 23 percent reported in NBC News exit polls from previous cycles. The group has maintained its alignment with Republicans through three presidential campaigns led by Donald Trump and this midterm cycle where he did not appear on the ballot.

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Other Religious Groups Shift Left

While white evangelicals remained steadfast, other religious demographics moved noticeably toward the Democratic Party. Catholics, who previously supported Donald Trump by 55 percent to 44 percent in Fox's 2024 survey, split almost evenly this year with 50 percent favoring Democrats and 49 percent supporting Republicans. Voters identifying with no religion showed an even sharper swing, moving from 68 percent support for Kamala Harris in 2024 to 78 percent support for Democratic candidates in the current cycle. Protestants and other Christians broadly remained stable, giving Republicans 60 percent compared to 61 percent for Donald Trump two years prior.

Pre-Election Predictions Proved Accurate

Preelection polling had accurately anticipated the strong showing for Republican candidates among white evangelicals. A Pew Research Center survey released in October found that 73 percent of white evangelical Protestant registered voters intended to back the Republican House candidate in their district. Only 12 percent indicated a preference for the Democrat. These predictions aligned closely with the final results, which showed white evangelical or born-again Christians favoring Republican House candidates 82 percent to 16 percent, creating a 66-point gap. In contrast, all other voters favored Democrats 63 percent to 35 percent.

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Historical Roots of Political Alignment

The deep-seated loyalty of white evangelicals to the GOP extends far beyond the current administration. Robert P. Jones, president and founder of PRRI, noted that these voters have been enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump for the last decade rather than reluctant participants. Historical analysis traces this realignment to the 1970s and 1980s, when white evangelicals, particularly in the South, moved away from the Democratic Party due to opposition to civil rights policies. Before 1965, most white evangelicals identified as Democrats, but decades of political and religious efforts by the right bound this group firmly to the Republican coalition.

Ideological and Policy Drivers

Experts attribute this enduring support to a convergence of social values and policy preferences. Andrew Whitehead, a sociology professor at Indiana University Indianapolis, stated that white evangelicals view voting for Republicans as their only Christian option. Ryan Burge, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, emphasized that current Republican policies align closely with evangelical views. Key issues driving this support include opposition to abortion, resistance to the LGBTQ movement, support for capital punishment, and advocacy for lower taxes and reduced government regulation. These factors combine with pocketbook concerns to maintain a cohesive voting bloc that has sustained Republican success since the John McCain era.