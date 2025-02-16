White Dwarf Stars Could Host Habitable Exoplanets, Study Suggests

A new study using 3D climate modeling reveals that planets orbiting white dwarf stars could be warmer than those orbiting main sequence stars like our sun. The rapid rotation of these planets, due to their close proximity to the white dwarf, results in less cloud cover and a stronger greenhouse effect, creating potentially habitable conditions.

Astronomers have used a 3D global computer model to compare the climates of exoplanets orbiting different types of stars. Their findings suggest that a planet orbiting a white dwarf star could offer a warmer climate than one orbiting a main sequence star, like our sun. While white dwarf stars are no longer actively fusing hydrogen in their cores, they still emit heat from residual nuclear activity.

This heat, combined with the unique orbital characteristics of planets orbiting white dwarfs, could create habitable environments. The research team, led by Aomawa Shields at the University of California, Irvine, focused on comparing the climates of exoplanets around two hypothetical stars: a white dwarf and Kepler-62, a main sequence star similar to our sun. Using a 3D global climate model typically used to study Earth's environment, they discovered that the white dwarf exoplanet was significantly warmer than the Kepler-62 exoplanet despite similar energy distribution from their respective stars.A key difference lies in the rotational characteristics of the planets. The white dwarf star's habitable zone is much closer to the star than Kepler-62's, resulting in a much faster rotation period for the white dwarf exoplanet (10 hours) compared to Kepler-62's exoplanet (155 days). This rapid rotation stretches out cloud circulation around the white dwarf planet. In contrast, the slower rotation of the Kepler-62 exoplanet contributes to a large, dayside liquid water cloud mass. This cloud cover, while beneficial for planets near the inner edge of their stars' habitable zones, actually cools the Kepler-62 exoplanet too much, reducing its habitable surface area. On the other hand, the white dwarf planet's rapid rotation prevents significant cloud buildup, allowing it to retain more heat and remain warmer. These results suggest that the white dwarf stellar environment, once considered inhospitable to life, could present new opportunities for exoplanet and astrobiology research





