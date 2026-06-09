White Chicks Sequel in the Works After Surprising Cameo in Scary Movie

The Wayans brothers' cult classic comedy White Chicks is over 20 years old, but a potential sequel might finally be in the works thanks to a surprising cameo in their latest movie.

The Wayans brothers' cult classic comedy White Chicks is over 20 years old now. However, thanks to some new developments, it might finally be time for a sequel.

Recently, the 2004 comedy from the Wayans brothers got thrust back into the spotlight thanks to their latest movie. The new movie, which is in theaters now, features a surprise reference to the film. In a spoof of The Substance during the new movie, Cheri Oteri's Gail Hailstorm undergoes a transformation after being injected with 'The Stuff.

' Instead of a beautiful, younger woman emerging from her, though, it's Marlon Wayans dressed as his White Chicks character. The actor even makes a joke, saying 'White Chicks 2 my ass' in the movie. While the scene is played for laughs and got a big reaction to boot, the appearance does once again drum up the conversation around a potential sequel.

Originally released in 2004, White Chicks follows the story of two FBI agents who go undercover as white women to protect two hotel heiresses from a kidnapping plot. The movie was critically panned upon release but has gone on to become a cult classic of sorts, known for its wild humor and crass jokes at times. It's also a movie that, even though it might not seem like it, could be the right time for a sequel.

The Wayans brothers have always been unafraid to push the envelope in terms of some more risqué comedy. Especially in something like White Chicks, the brothers really toe the line in terms of humor in specific scenarios. Following the success of 2026's Scary Movie, it seems like there is still a market for that kind of humor, and when done right, can still be funny enough to warrant producing in feature-length form.

Despite the more obscure nature of the film, a second White Chicks film is actually already something the Wayans have talked about in the past. For years, Marlon and Shawn Wayans have discussed the possibility of making a new movie, with Marlon noting in 2025 that a second film could depend largely on the success of Scary Movie 6.

Earlier this year, Marlon reiterated that a White Chicks 2 'I just had that conversation with my big brother and I shot him down. White Chicks can go anywhere, but Mar-a-Lago and Florida would definitely be a fun place to make that happen and see our girls in that world,' said Wayans.

'White Chicks are like Madea - you can send them to space and they'll be funny. I wanna do A Very White Chicks Christmas. I have a different idea, but we're discussing. And we'll find the right place to put them.

' Regardless of their location, it seems like the appetite for a White Chicks 2 is growing, and following the surprising cameo in Scary Movie, the chances of it are only growing





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