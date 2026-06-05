White Chicks Sequel in the Works?

Keenen Ivory Wayans and Marlon Wayans are discussing a potential sequel to their 2004 comedy film White Chicks. The film has become a cult classic among fans and the success of Scary Movie 6 at the box office could make a White Chicks sequel a reality.

Keenen Ivory Wayans and Marlon Wayans are discussing a potential sequel to their 2004 comedy film White Chicks . The film, which grossed over $113 million worldwide, has become a cult classic among fans.

In a recent interview, Keenen Ivory Wayans revealed that there are ongoing discussions about a White Chicks sequel, with the possibility of setting it at Mar-a-Lago. Marlon Wayans also teased the idea of a White Chicks sequel, stating that the film could go anywhere, but Mar-a-Lago and Florida would be a fun place to make it happen.

The Wayans brothers are known for their work on the Scary Movie franchise, and it seems that they are now turning their attention to reviving another classic comedy film. The original White Chicks stars Shawn Wayans as Kevin, Marlon Wayans as Marcus, John Heard as Warren, Busy Philipps as Karen, Jessica Cauffiel as Tori, Terry Crews as Latrell, Jaime King as Heather, and Frankie Faison as Chief Elliott, among others.

The film follows Marcus and Kevin Copeland, two FBI agents who get into an accident while escorting wealthy socialites, Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, to the Hamptons. The socialites are also suspected to be the next victims of a kidnapping spree. When the socialites refuse to go with them due to minor injuries, the agents disguise themselves as the sisters using prosthetics and go undercover to crack the case.

The film has become a cult classic among fans, and it seems that the Wayans brothers are now looking to revive it in some form. The success of Scary Movie 6 at the box office could make a White Chicks sequel a reality, according to Marlon Wayans. The film has a dedicated fan base, and it seems that the Wayans brothers are now looking to capitalize on its popularity.

In related news, Marlon Wayans has also teased the idea of a White Chicks sequel, stating that the film could go anywhere, but Mar-a-Lago and Florida would be a fun place to make it happen. The Wayans brothers are known for their work on the Scary Movie franchise, and it seems that they are now turning their attention to reviving another classic comedy film.

The original White Chicks stars Shawn Wayans as Kevin, Marlon Wayans as Marcus, John Heard as Warren, Busy Philipps as Karen, Jessica Cauffiel as Tori, Terry Crews as Latrell, Jaime King as Heather, and Frankie Faison as Chief Elliott, among others. The film follows Marcus and Kevin Copeland, two FBI agents who get into an accident while escorting wealthy socialites, Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, to the Hamptons.

The socialites are also suspected to be the next victims of a kidnapping spree. When the socialites refuse to go with them due to minor injuries, the agents disguise themselves as the sisters using prosthetics and go undercover to crack the case. The film has become a cult classic among fans, and it seems that the Wayans brothers are now looking to revive it in some form.

The success of Scary Movie 6 at the box office could make a White Chicks sequel a reality, according to Marlon Wayans. The film has a dedicated fan base, and it seems that the Wayans brothers are now looking to capitalize on its popularity





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