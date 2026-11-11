White British Pupils Lag Behind Ethnic Peers in GCSE Results Amid Deprivation Inquiry

New data reveals white British students on free school meals significantly underperform compared to other ethnic groups. The Independent Inquiry into White Working Class Educational Outcomes highlights systemic gaps and calls for urgent policy reform.

White British pupils living in areas of deprivation are outperformed at GCSE by every other ethnic group sharing similar socioeconomic circumstances, according to new findings from the ongoing Independent Inquiry into White Working Class Educational Outcomes. Data indicates that only around a third, specifically 36 per cent, of white British pupils eligible for free school meals achieve at least a grade 4 or above in English and maths. This performance metric positions them as the worst-performing demographic in the country, trailing even Irish and Roma travellers.

Comparative Academic Performance Gaps

The stark contrast in academic achievement becomes evident when comparing white British students to their peers from different ethnic backgrounds within the same deprived circumstances. In direct opposition to the low figures for white British pupils, 85 per cent of Chinese heritage pupils on free school meals achieve these essential grades, marking them as the highest-performing group nationally. Meanwhile, Indian and Bangladeshi pupils demonstrate strong results with 68 per cent achieving grade 4 or above, while Black African pupils reach 62 per cent and Black Caribbean pupils stand at 42 per cent.

Also read UK Inquiry Launches Phase Two to Address White Working Class Educational Gaps

Inquiry Findings on Attendance and Engagement

Beyond examination results, the inquiry has uncovered deep-seated issues regarding student engagement and perceived value of education among white working-class families. The rate of persistent absence for white working-class pupils stands at 38 per cent, which is double the overall national average of 19 per cent. Furthermore, only 54 per cent of white working-class pupils felt their school helped students to succeed, compared with 72 per cent of their peers. This sense of alienation extends to post-16 education, where only 25 per cent of white working-class sixth formers felt going to university was part of being successful.

Political Response and Strategic Direction

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has publicly backed the inquiry, acknowledging that these children are being held back by factors outside their control, such as postcode and parental earnings. In a blog for LBC Radio this week, Powell noted that critically, these students do not think education has anything to offer them and they do not enjoy school when they are there. The government official stated on Sunday that white working-class pupils are falling behind at every stage of their education, citing that 52 per cent do not reach a good level of development by the end of Reception.

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Future Focus on Practical Solutions

The inquiry, commissioned by the multi-academy trust Star Academies and co-chaired by Baroness Morris and Sir Hamid Patel, will now shift its focus toward practical solutions. Phase two of the investigation aims to provide better transitions into primary school and clearer routes into qualifications and jobs for older pupils. Baroness Morris emphasized that the next phase will be led by experts considering what needs to be done, asserting that this is not just the responsibility of schools but calls for action from across society through powerful partnerships.

Socioeconomic Context and Broader Implications

The research examined the 1.25 million young people in England who are white British and in receipt of free school meals, alongside the wider C2DE demographic known as working class. Experts have previously warned that pupils in this demographic may be more likely to come from families lacking aspiration or living in rural and coastal areas with fewer opportunities. The inquiry suggests the true scale of disadvantage is likely substantially larger, as initial data excluded those on low incomes who did not receive free school meals, a gap now closed following changes to Universal Credit eligibility.