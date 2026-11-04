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Whit Stillman currently filming first movie in 10 years

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Whit Stillman currently filming first movie in 10 years
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Whit Stillman currently filming first movie in 10 years

Sign up for The A.V. Set in autumn 1943 in the build-up to D-Day, as South England is flooded with American soldiers, A Night at Claridge’s follows Miss Roach, a publisher’s reader bombed out of her London flat who is relieved to find lodgings outside town and start a friendship with Vicki, a vivacious German woman.

But at the boarding house, her life is made hell by Mr. Thwaites, a preposterous bully. The arrival of a happy-go-lucky American officer, Lt. Dayton Pike, offers escape, but her new friend Vicki likes him too. An intense psychological battle begins, leading to a violent incident and a death.

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Guilt and a fiancé she can’t trust push Miss Roach to the limit. But a mysterious man, an eccentric boss, and an otherworldly, elegant hotel lead to a resolution. As his Jane Austen adaptation proved, period drama feels right up Stillman’s street, as the filmmaker’s mannered tales of the‘s will see Stillman reteam with leading man Brody, who appeared in the director’s 2012 comedy of private college life,

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