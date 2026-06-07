Whistleblower Alleges Woke Ideology Has Captured Scotland Yard, Undermining Equal Policing

Former Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Rick Prior claims the force has prioritized equity of outcomes over equal opportunity, leading to a loss of skills and two-tier policing. His internal DEI recommendations were rejected, and he faced unlawful treatment. The allegations arise amid scrutiny of the police response in the Henry Nowak murder case.

A whistleblower has raised serious concerns about the Metropolitan Police Service, claiming it has been captured by what he describes as a ' woke mind virus ' that compromises equal treatment under the law.

Rick Prior, former chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, asserts that for over a decade the force has prioritized equity of outcomes among different ethnic groups over equality of opportunity. He argues this shift has eroded skills and negatively impacted policing on London's streets. Prior was suspended in 2024 after expressing concerns on GB News about officers fearing racism complaints. The High Court later found his treatment by then-chief executive Mukund Krishna to be unlawful.

After his removal, he was tasked with developing new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) guidelines. In his proposals, he suggested banning officers from wearing political symbols such as rainbow lanyards representing the LGBT community and implementing the Supreme Court's ruling that the Equality Act's definition of sex refers to biological sex. Both recommendations were rejected, and he was reportedly told he would be 'better off in a different department.

' Prior was briefly reassigned to the Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Directorate before leaving, noting that his polite inquiry about a civilian supervisor including preferred pronouns in her official email signature contributed to his short tenure. He criticizes the force's 'disproportionality matrix,' a system to assess which low-level crimes might bring the Met into disproportionate conflict with the black community if enforced, and cites a 2022 tribunal finding that two senior officers racially discriminated against a white inspector by removing him from a promotion process in favor of a less qualified black candidate.

Prior also references the National Police Anti-Racism Commitment, which explicitly states that producing equality of policing outcomes 'does not mean treating everyone the same' or being 'colourblind.

' He calls for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate the arrest of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student who was handcuffed after being fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed Nowak had racially abused him. Hampshire Police's attempt to issue a statement about disinformation during the trial was allegedly blocked for fear of jeopardizing the case.

Prior concludes that the Met's senior management is captured by the 'woke mind virus' and resistant to change, missing an opportunity to align with the law and lead by example





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Scotland Yard Metropolitan Police Woke Mind Virus DEI Policies Rick Prior Equity Vs Equality Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Reform IOPC Investigation

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