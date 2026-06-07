Whistleblower Alleges Scotland Yard Is Captured by 'Woke Mind Virus'

Rick Prior, former chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, claims the Met has prioritized equity of outcomes over equal treatment under the law for over a decade, leading to a loss of skills and compromised policing. His warnings follow the controversial arrest of Henry Nowak, a murder victim handcuffed after his killer made false racial accusations. Prior's recommendations for DEI reform were rejected, and he faced institutional pushback, including reassignment. He calls for an IOPC investigation into the Nowak arrest and criticizes the force's 'disproportionality matrix' and anti-racism commitment as evidence of two-tier policing.

A whistleblower has alleged that Scotland Yard has been captured by a 'woke mind virus,' abandoning equal treatment under the law. Rick Prior , former chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, claims the force has prioritized equity of outcomes across ethnic groups over equal opportunity for more than a decade.

He argues this has eroded skills and degraded policing on London's streets. Prior recounted that when tasked with drafting new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) guidelines, he recommended banning political symbols such as rainbow lanyards representing the LGBT community, but police chiefs rejected the proposal. In a foreword to a Free Speech Union report, Prior detailed concerns about the Metropolitan Police's DEI policies, a warning that follows the murder of Henry Nowak in Southampton.

The 18-year-old student was arrested and handcuffed after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed Nowak had racially abused him. Prior was suspended from the Met Police Foundation in 2024 after voicing concerns on GB News about officers fearing racism complaints. The High Court later found he had been unlawfully treated by then-chief executive Mukund Krishna. Following his ouster, Prior was assigned to create new DEI guidelines.

He stated: 'My own ongoing ordeal made me determined to produce a document that would create greater balance, and so restore the confidence of both officers and the public we serve.

' He also proposed implementing the Supreme Court's ruling that the Equality Act's definition of sex refers to biological sex, but a supervisor told him he would be 'better off in a different department' after he presented his ideas. Prior added: 'Needless to say, my policy document was never adopted. Thus, the country's largest police force jettisoned a chance to bring itself into line with the law and to lead by example.

It seemed that the Met's senior management had been captured by the woke "mind virus", and that its resistance to change was insurmountable.

' He was reassigned to the Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Directorate, which he said occupies the entire second floor of New Scotland Yard. He lasted less than a week there after he politely questioned why a civilian supervisor included her preferred pronouns in official police email signatures. Prior described his treatment as symptomatic of a larger problem.

He wrote: 'It has been clear to me that for more than a decade, the Met has been pursuing equity of outcome between ethnic groups rather than equality of opportunity and equal treatment under the law. I have seen it in the forced rotation of skilled firearms officers to manufacture "churn" and diversify armed policing, at great cost in lost skills.

I saw it in 2022, when two very senior officers were found by a tribunal to have racially discriminated against a white inspector, by removing him from a promotion process and inserting a less qualified black candidate instead.

' He cited the national Police Anti-Racism Commitment from March last year as evidence of two-tier policing, stating its goal of 'producing equality of policing outcomes … does not mean treating everyone the same' or being 'colourblind'. Prior explained: 'One very senior officer told me the Met had what she termed a "disproportionality matrix": a system to assess which "low-level" crimes are likely to bring the Met disproportionately into conflict with the black community if it seeks to enforce the law.

' Following George Floyd's death in 2020, Prior noted that the pursuit of equal outcomes shifted from ideology to formal policy. He called for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate Henry Nowak's arrest and why officers arrested a 'visibly dying murder victim, instead of his killer, who falsely accused him of a racial attack.

' The case sparked national outrage. Hampshire Police reportedly wanted to issue a statement about 'disinformation' during the trial but were warned it could jeopardize the case. Prior's revelations point to systemic issues within Britain's largest police force, where identity-focused directives, in his view, compromise impartial law enforcement and officer professionalism





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