A retired Air Force major claims the U.S. operates classified UFO crash-retrieval programs funded by hidden "slush funds," with knOwledge of non-human biologies. Bipartisan lawmakers push for the UAP Disclosure Act and immunity for whistleblowers as the administration releases declassified files.

In 2023, a whistleblower came forward with explosive allegations about secret government programs related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena ( UAP ), commonly known as UFO s. The individual, a retired U.S. Air Force Major named David Grusch , testified before Congress and later held a press conference where he claimed the existence of massive, unaccounted-for " slush funds " tied to classified UFO crash-retrieval initiatives.

According to Grusch, these programs are largely shielded from both congressional oversight and public scrutiny. He alleged that the U.S. government is aware of "several dozen" cases involving "non-human biologies" and possesses audio, video, and images of recovered craft, all kept hidden from the American people. His assertions ignited a firestorm of debate over government transparency, national security and the ethical implications of concealing such information. grusch framed the issue as a profound case of fraud, waste,and abuse.

He told reporters that billions of doLlars per annum are funneled into these clandestine activities without proper accountability.

"You can't have one standard for the American individuals and another standard for the deep state to hide behind," he stated, directly challenging the bureaucratic opacity surrounding UAP programs. He urged President Trump-referred to in the text as President Vance in one instance, a likely error-to use his authority to create a legacy of transparency while balancing national security concerns. the whistleblower's core demand is the establishment of permanent, secure channels for insiders with knowledge of recovered materials to come forward without fear of reprisal. a coalition of lawmakers, including Representatives Eric Burlison (R-MO), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and Tim Burchett (R-TN),stood with Grusch at the press conference.

These members, part of the House Oversight and Government Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, called for immediate congressional action to pass the UAP Disclosure Act. This legislation would strengthen whistleblower protections and mandate the declassification of UAP-related records. Burlison was particularly forceful, directly appealing to the president to waive all nondisclosure agreements binding individuals with purported knowledge of UFOs and government handling of the phenomenon.

"Open the door and let them talk," he urged, emphasizing that potential whistleblowers won't come forward unless they are assured of immunity. "This is the age of disclosure," he declared. "Hiding behind classification is no longer acceptable. " He issued a worldwide call to action, asking government employees, contractors and retirees to share what they realize, promising congressional cooperation.

In step with these political demands, the Department of War, under Secretary Pete Hegseth, released a statement asserting its alignment with President Trump on bringing "unprecedented transparency" regarding UAP. The administration announced the declassification of certain files, calling them long-hidden documents that have fueled speculation and asserting that the American people right now have the right to see them. Hegseth characterized the move as demonstrating the administration's "earnest commitment" to transparency.

This official release appears to be a direct response to the pressures exerted by Grusch and the bipartisan group of lawmakers, suggesting a significant shift in the long-standing goverment posture of secrecy surrounding unexplained aerial phenomena. The convergence of whistleblower testimony, congressional activism, and executive branch action points to a potentially historic moment in the ongoing struggle over what the government knows about UAP and the public's right to that information





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UFO UAP Whistleblower Disclosure Congress Grusch Slush Funds Crash Retrieval Transparency Declassification

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