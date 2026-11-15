Whistle, Tom and Jerry, and Christmas Classics Hit Streaming November 20

Dafne Keen stars in Whistle, Tom and Jerry return in Forbidden Compass, and Christmas movies stream November 20. Discover what arrives on Netflix, Hulu, and AMC+.

Dafne Keen stars in the supernatural horror film Whistle, which arrives on Hulu on November 20. Directed by Corin Hardy and written by Owen Egerton, the movie follows Chrys Willet and her classmates as they trigger eerie deaths after sounding a relic.

The ensemble also features Percy Hynes White, Jhaleil Swaby, Ali Skovbye, Nick Frost, and Michelle Fairley. Their characters unknowingly activate the cursed object, setting off a chain of grim fates that track them down one by one.

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Forbidden Compass and Holiday Marathon

Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass drops on November 20, 2025, bringing the beloved cat-and-mouse duo into a new adventure. A mishap at a New York City museum flings them into a mythical version of ancient China for this animated release.

Cartoon lovers can also celebrate the holiday season with a festive marathon on November 20. The lineup includes A Christmas Story, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Jack Frost, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express.

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I'm Still Here and Streaming Updates

For viewers seeking serious cinema, I'm Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) is scheduled for November 17. This 2024 biographical political drama is directed by Walter Salles and based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's 2015 memoir.

Netflix has added a terrifying movie from James Wan to its library, originally released in 2010. All 5 Hunger Games Movies have also found a new streaming home today ahead of Sunrise on the Reaping, allowing fans to revisit Panem on one platform.

Industry News and Celebrity Updates

Anthony Clark, the actor and comedian from Yes, Dear, has died at 63. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson might become the next James Bond according to a huge report, as The Batman star appears to have outpaced rivals.

Dakota Johnson turned heads during a night out with MGK in Los Angeles, stepping out in a daring outfit. ComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese recently spoke with Whistle star Dafne Keen about her new horror movie.

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Post-Credits Scene and AMC+ Charts

Whistle recently hit theaters, and its post-credits scene left audiences shocked and unsettled. In a recent interview, the film's director discussed the shocking ending that has generated significant buzz.

Two horror projects, one starring Dafne Keen, are battling for the top spot on AMC+ charts. The competition highlights the growing demand for supernatural thrillers among streaming subscribers.