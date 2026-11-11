Whipsnade Zoo Welcomes 61st White Rhino Calf Mazinda

Whipsnade Zoo celebrates the birth of Mazinda, the 61st white rhino calf born since 1970. This milestone highlights decades of conservation efforts to save the species from extinction.

Whipsnade Zoo has officially welcomed Mazinda, a male Southern white rhino calf, marking a significant milestone in a half-century conservation initiative. Born on Sunday November 1 at approximately 4pm, the newborn weighed an estimated 40kg, which is roughly eleven times the weight of an average human infant. He is the offspring of Fahari and Sizzle, two adult rhinos residing at the ZSL-run facility in Bedfordshire.

Mazinda Becomes 61st Calf in Historic Program

Mazinda holds the distinction of being the 61st white rhino calf born at Whipsnade Zoo since its conservation breeding program began in 1970. The naming of this new arrival honors Mazinda, the very first rhino born at the zoo in June 1971, who was also the first white rhino calf born in Europe. This continuity underscores the enduring success of the European conservation breeding programme that started over five decades ago.

Also read Whipsnade Zoo Welcomes 61st Southern White Rhino Calf Named Mazinda

Rescuing Species From Brink of Extinction

The conservation effort at Whipsnade Zoo was launched in response to a catastrophic decline in the wild population of Southern white rhinos. By the late 19th century, poaching and habitat loss had reduced the numbers in South Africa to just twenty individuals. In 1970, following an agreement with the Natal Parks Board, a herd arrived at the zoo to establish a genetically diverse backup population through careful management.

Mark Holden Details Rare Pregnancy Success

Mark Holden, the Hoofstock Team Leader at Whipsnade Zoo, highlighted the unique circumstances surrounding the original success of the program. He noted that one of the female rhinos brought from South Africa in 1970 was already pregnant when she arrived, leading to the historic birth on June 24, 1971. Holden described the wide-open spaces and expertise at the zoo as ideal for establishing such a critical conservation breeding programme.

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Fahari Proves To Be A Perfect Parent

Since his birth, Mazinda has remained close to his mother, Fahari, inside the cozy rhino barn at Whipsnade Zoo. Mark Holden observed that Fahari is proving to be a perfect parent, allowing the inquisitive calf to grow stronger and more confident daily. The young rhino is currently learning to navigate his large hooves, often tottering around as he tests his balance in the secure indoor environment.

Wild Population Threats Remain Ongoing

Despite the recovery of numbers, with wild populations estimated at around 17,500 across Africa today, Southern white rhinos still face severe threats. Poaching and continued habitat loss keep the species vulnerable, making captive breeding programs essential for long-term survival. The work at Whipsnade Zoo continues to support other European conservation zoos in maintaining a healthy genetic pool for the species.