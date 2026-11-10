Whipsnade Zoo Welcomes 61st Southern White Rhino Calf Named Mazinda

Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire has welcomed a male Southern white rhino calf named Mazinda, its 61st calf since a conservation program began in 1970.

Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire has welcomed its 61st Southern white rhino calf since a vital conservation program for the species began in 1970. The male calf was born on November 1 to mother Fahari and father Sizzle, and zookeepers have named him Mazinda.

The calf weighed an estimated 88 pounds at birth, which is 11 times heavier than the average human baby. The name pays tribute to the first-ever Southern white rhino calf born in Europe, which was also born at Whipsnade Zoo in 1971.

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Birth Details and Early Care of the Rhino Calf

The Southern white rhino calf was born on November 1 and has stayed close to his mother in the rhino barn since birth. Mark Holden, Hoofstock Team Leader at Whipsnade Zoo, said mother Fahari is proving to be the perfect parent.

Holden said the calf has been growing stronger and more confident every day. A photo of the calf standing beside Fahari at Whipsnade Zoo was taken on November 10, 2026.

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The birth is part of a European conservation breeding program that Whipsnade Zoo runs under an agreement with the Natal Parks Board. The agreement is designed to safeguard the threatened species through carefully managed breeding.

Why the Mazinda Name Honors a Historic Birth

The name Mazinda honors the original Mazinda, the first white rhino calf born in Europe, which arrived on 24 June 1971 at Whipsnade Zoo. Holden said keepers did not know at the time that one of the females was already pregnant when that birth took place.

Holden described the first Mazinda as a trailblazer for her species. He said the naming recognizes a significant part of Whipsnade's conservation legacy, and he linked the birth to the broader achievements of the site.

Holden also noted that ZSL, the conservation charity which runs Whipsnade Zoo, is celebrating its 200th anniversary year. He said the calf's name marks that milestone by honoring a birth from more than 50 years earlier.

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Rhino Population Recovery and Ongoing Threats

Southern white rhinos were once on the brink of extinction, with their wild population reduced to around 20 individuals in South Africa by the late 19th century. Numbers have since recovered significantly.

White rhinos still face threats including poaching and habitat loss. The latest estimates place the wild population at around 17,500 across Africa, which keeps captive breeding programs like the one at Whipsnade relevant to the species' future.