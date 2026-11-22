It’s not EU, it’s me!

Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants to take Britain back into the Europe an Union. That means reversing the Brexit referendum of 2016. Nice democracy you’ve got there, Britain.

It would be more than a shame if an unelected prime minister trashed it by reversing the biggest vote in British history. It would be the worst assault on democracy anywhere in modern times. This past Monday, Burnham told a white-tie dinner at Mansion House, the lord mayor of London’s residence, that “the Brexit we were given hasn’t worked. We have lost more than we gained.

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”As Mark Twain said, “There are lies, damned lies, and statistics. ” Let’s start with the lies. Brexit was a simple question: in or out. The British voted to regain their sovereignty from the EU and recover the supremacy of their Parliament from the Eurocrat legislators in Brussels.

The Brexit we were given was democracy in action. But it triggered a long, complicated process. Brexit is like turning round an ocean liner. It would not be a lie to say that progress has been slow and unsatisfactory.

The truth is, Britain’s political class has failed its people. Britain’s post-2016 governments have failed to control the borders and flooded the streets with foreign criminals. Captain Burnham is only the latest in a series of prime ministers who prefer sailing full-speed-ahead into an iceberg of welfare-fueled debt over confronting Britain’s structural problems. But it is a damned lie to say that Britain has lost more than it gained.

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And not just because it is better to be bankrupt on your feet than to kneel before foreign princes and potentates, as Burnham will do at a Brussels summit on Friday. EU flags fly next to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Between 1993, when the European Union’s single market opened for business, and the 2016 referendum, the UK’s economy grew faster than any European economy.

Since 2016, Britain’s growth has been about the same as France’s, and much faster than Germany’s. The morning after Burnham’s speech, the number-crunchers at His Britannic Majesty King Charles III’s Office of National Statistics released new data. It shows that since 2016, the UK’s productivity has Could it be better? Of course, and it should be.

But anti-Brexit economists are picking more cherries than a Californian farm worker. Andy Burnham schemed his way into the top job last summer. His credentials are as bland as his record as mayor of Manchester. Imagine Pete Buttigieg claiming that he knows how to rewrite the Constitution because he previously rewrote the bus schedules in South Bend.

Burnham offers good vibes instead of the hard choices that Britain needs if it is to get out of the doldrums. The problem is, he won the top job by intrigue and back-stabbing. Britain needs big changes. If Burnham reckons that his ideas are the best, let him put them to the public.

Call a general election, and put rejoining the EU on the ballot. He won’t dare. His own ministers are already whispering against rejoining. The veterans of the 2016 pro-Brexit campaign have already reformed.

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Even David Cameron, the PM who called and lost the 2016 referendum, has warned against it. Former Prime Minister David Cameron walks through Downing Street to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Cameron was the last prime minister to win a general election and complete his term. Since 2016, the prime ministers have come and gone like Uber Eats drivers.

Six in little more than a decade: four Conservatives and two Labour. The British used to laugh at the Italians’ habit of changing their prime ministers every year. But now it’s the Brits who change their PMs more often than they change their socks.

Meanwhile, Italy entered a rare interlude of stable government under Giorgia Meloni. In September, Meloni broke Silvio Berlusconi’s record of 1,412 days in office without being sent to jail. Meloni’s reign is equivalent to 2.5 Rishi Sunaks, a brace of Keir Starmers and 31 Liz Trusses. No wonder that the Rejoiners want to undo Brexit.

They want to reverse the “Star Trek”-like space-time wrinkle that has teleported Britain into Italianate dysfunction. The problem is, the Rejoiners are the ones who are in a parallel reality. The real Europe isn’t just pastries in Paris, risotto in Rome and a Turkish kebab in Berlin. It’s paralysis by design and chaos by accident.

Europe is an empire of regulatory red tape. The EU is a top-down conspiracy against democracy. The real Europe is rioters, Islamists, illegal immigrants and a lost generation of post-2008 unemployment and low growth. The Brits already have all this at home.

Burnham should set his own house in order before the roof falls in. Britain's Prime Minister Andy BurnhamEU flags fly next to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Former Prime Minister David Cameron walks through Downing Street to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.