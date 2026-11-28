Pittsburgh Steelers players say they still love Aaron Rodgers, even after the veteran quarterback was cut this week following his incendiary comments about coach Mike McCarthy

MVP, watching Pittsburgh's 27-5 victory over Denver on Friday from afar after his stunning dismissal earlier in the week, felt compelled to try and reclaim the narrative on national television for the second time in three days, even as his former team tried to turn the page.

Rodgers texted play-by-play announcer Al Michaels during the Amazon Prime broadcast, defending his decision to go on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and eviscerate Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. Some — including former Pittsburgh coach turned TV commentator Mike Tomlin — took exception to Rodgers bringing issues normally kept behind closed doors into the light. Rodgers, as he has consistently done throughout a 22-year career that appears to be over, didn't back down.

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“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers said in the text, according to Michaels. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.