Which? surveyed 2577 UK members to rank travel agents. Trailfinders leads for long-haul, Hays for value, and Kuoni for luxury. See how these top-rated agencies performed in customer service, pricing, and tailoring.

Consumer champion Which? has identified the best high-street travel agents for British holidaymakers in a comprehensive new evaluation that updates longstanding industry rankings. The findings are based on a survey of 2,577 members of the public who had booked a total of 3,204 holidays through fifteen major agencies over the past three years. This rigorous assessment provides a clear framework for travelers seeking reliable assistance in a market that has seen significant shifts in consumer behavior.

The demand for professional travel planning has surged as customers navigate fluctuating flight prices and complex accommodation options. Abta, the UK's largest travel trade association, reported that the number of British holidaymakers using travel agents rose from 34 per cent to 38 per cent in 2024. This increase underscores the growing reliance on experts to manage the stress of booking international trips, particularly for complex itineraries and long-haul adventures.

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Trailfinders emerged as the clear winner for travelers seeking highly tailored long-haul adventures. With 47 offices nationwide, the company received top marks for its customer service, accurate trip descriptions, and ability to customize complex global itineraries. Participants praised the firm for offering superior personalization, although there is a 50 pound fee to schedule an in-store meeting with an agent, which is redeemable against the final booking cost.

Hays Travel secured the title of the best all-rounder, offering exceptional value for money for standard package holidays. Operating an extensive network of 530 offices across the UK, the company was highlighted by survey participants for its supremely friendly staff and straightforward booking process. Customers noted that the holidays delivered by Hays Travel consistently live up to their descriptions, making it an ideal choice for those prioritizing simplicity and affordability.

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Kuoni was identified as the preferred option for customers seeking premium luxury travel without upfront consultation costs. The agency, which operates 27 offices nationwide, received high praise for its first-class staff support before, during, and after holidays. While the trips are accurately described and offer good value, the company scored slightly lower in personalization compared to competitors, suggesting a more standardized approach to luxury experiences for its clients.

The evaluation criteria for these top-rated agencies included multiple critical factors that define high-quality travel service. Participants graded companies on the standard of customer service during booking, while on holiday, and after returning home. They also assessed the variety of holidays offered, value for money, ability to tailor trips to individual preferences, and the accuracy of marketing descriptions compared to the reality of the experience.

Which? maintains strict impartiality in its testing by not accepting freebies or commercial influence from any of the travel agencies surveyed. This commitment to unbiased results ensures that the ratings reflect genuine customer experiences rather than paid endorsements. The organization's methodology provides a trustworthy benchmark for consumers who need objective data to make informed decisions about their travel providers.

These findings offer concrete evidence of which agencies are currently delivering the best results for UK travelers. Whether the priority is tailoring a unique long-haul adventure with Trailfinders, securing a cost-effective package with Hays Travel, or accessing high-end luxury service with Kuoni, the data provides a clear guide for selecting the right agent. The results reflect the current landscape of travel agency performance and customer satisfaction in the UK market.

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For consumers navigating the busy travel market, these insights from Which? provide a practical guide to selecting a travel agent. The distinct strengths of the top three agencies allow British holidaymakers to choose based on their specific needs and preferences. The data confirms that professional assistance remains a valuable resource for ensuring smooth and enjoyable holiday experiences in an increasingly complex travel environment.