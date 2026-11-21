What building in the U.S. can hold the most people? The answer isn’t so simple.

If you've ever wondered which building in the United States has the most people inside, New York City's massive residential complexes and skyscrapers might come to mind.

But there isn't a definitive answer. It depends on whether you're counting employees, residents, visitors or event crowds. The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, is a notable example of a single building with a large daytime population. An official Pentagon brochure lists more than 25,000 office occupants.

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For residential populations, the question gets more complicated. Co-op City in the Bronx has approximately 50,000 residents, but they are spread across dozens of buildings. The Pentagon has more than 25,000 office occupants and contains more than 6.6 million square feet of floor space. But that doesn't necessarily make the Pentagon the country's most populated building.

There is no comprehensive national ranking comparing the number of employees, residents and visitors inside individual buildings. That's even harder to determine because publicly available data don't provide a definitive national ranking of how many people live in individual buildings. Co-op City in the Bronx is the largest single residential development in the United States, according to the development's official website. It has 15,372 residential units and approximately 50,000 residents.

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But Co-op City isn't one building. The 320-acre development consists of 35 high-rise buildings and seven townhouse clusters. That distinction prevents it from being considered the country's most populated single residential building. Apartment counts, however, don't reveal how many people actually live in a building.

Without comprehensive resident data for buildings nationwide, it's not possible to determine whether Sky or another New York City tower has the country's largest residential population. If the question shifts from permanent population to crowds gathered for an event, sports venues enter the conversation. Michigan Stadium, home of the Michigan Wolverines, has an official capacity of 107,601. Its attendance record was set Sept. 7, 2013, when 115,109 people attended a Michigan-Notre Dame game.

Guinness World RecordThere's no definitive answer. The Pentagon is a prominent example of a single building with a huge daytime population, while New York City has individual residential towers with more than 1,000 apartments. Co-op City has approximately 50,000 residents, but they're spread across 35 high-rises and seven townhouse clusters. Ultimately, the answer depends on who you're counting and whether you're talking about one building, an entire residential development or a sports venue.