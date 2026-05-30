Which type of air conditioning is best for your home? A guide to the four main systems and their costs

As the UK swelters in record May heat, many households are considering buying air conditioning. This article breaks down the four main types of air conditioning systems: wall-mounted, floor-standing, ducted, and portable units, explaining how they work, their pros and cons, and approximate costs. From budget-friendly portable units to expensive whole-house ducted systems, find out which option suits your home and budget.

After a sweltering week with sleepless nights in the sticky heat and with summer still ahead of us, households across the country are asking if it is finally time to take the plunge and invest in air conditioning .

While an AC unit is common in most American homes and even some in southern Europe, households in typically grey Britain stick to trusty desktop fans and old-fashioned open windows to keep themselves cool. But with this May reaching record temperature highs, it could be a worthwhile purchase. Any household willing to buy a unit, however, will need to have deep pockets.

Unlike a basic household fan, these heavy-duty units don't come cheap and can cost close to £10,000 in some cases. Money Mail picks apart the four main types of systems you can purchase and whether the costs are really worth it. What are the different types of air conditioning and which is right for me?

Wall mounted units, the most common aircon unit that you have probably seen in a neighbour's home or in a small shop, are known as split systems and make up around 80 per cent of work for Aria Toupchi, company director at London based Debonair Cooling. They look like large white rectangles with a vent or grate on the front.

They cool the air by passing air between an indoor and outdoor unit, connected by a pipe that is fed through the wall. Air from the hot room is drawn into the wall mounted unit indoors and travels over pipes filled with a cold refrigerant. The air is cooled by the pipes and the excess heat is emitted through the outdoor unit, according to Midland Aircon. The cold air is then released into the room, cooling down the space.

It is possible to get a wall mounted air conditioning system without an outdoor unit, which is beneficial for those that live in flats or listed buildings where changes to the exterior are not permitted. These wall mounted systems only cover one room, however, so you will need to pay for a unit and installation for each room you want to cool.

It will work well for families who only want to cool a particular space, perhaps a bedroom or living room. You will need adequate wall space to be able to install these units. Floor standing systems work like a wall mounted system, but the AC units are instead placed on the floor or low on a wall.

They also comprise two units, an indoor and outdoor, but can be an eyesore as they will be more visible than a wall mounted version high up. These are great for homes with little overhead or wall space, says Mr Toupchi, and he commonly installs them in loft spaces. They are also good for sunrooms or areas with floor to ceiling windows.

Ducted systems, often called central air conditioning systems, are discreet systems that are recessed into the ceiling and use the same technology to cool the air as wall mounted units. They work with only one indoor unit but can still cool every room in your home without an unsightly air conditioning unit in each of them. The unit pulls in the air, cools it, and sends it to other rooms in the house by ducts in the ceilings and walls.

This links to a vent in each room, where the cold air will flow from. They are far less common than the wall mounted system, however, making up just 10 per cent of Debonair Cooling's business. That is mainly due to their cost as they are far more expensive to install because of the amount of labour needed. Plus, British homes are not ideal for this type of system as they need a large ceiling cavity or void.

If you are on a tighter budget and want something you can pop away in the attic when the summer months end, then a portable air conditioning unit may be for you. These are small block units that you can plug in yourself and do not need to be installed. They work like other air conditioning units by pulling in hot air, cooling it with a refrigerant, and sending the cold air back out into the room.

The unit will come with a window kit that will allow you to vent the hot air to the outside via an exhaust hose. Portable units are the least expensive option, but they are also the least efficient and can be noisy. They are best for cooling a single small room and can be moved from room to room as needed.

However, they require a window for the exhaust hose, which may not be convenient for all homes. Overall, the choice of air conditioning system depends on your budget, the size of your home, and how many rooms you want to cool. For a single room, a wall mounted or portable unit might suffice, while for whole house cooling, a ducted system would be ideal but comes with a hefty price tag.

As climate change leads to more frequent heatwaves in the UK, investing in air conditioning may become less of a luxury and more of a necessity for many households





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