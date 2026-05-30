Which type of air conditioning is best for you?

With record high temperatures in May, households across the UK are considering investing in air conditioning. However, the cost of these units can be steep, with some models reaching up to £10,000. Money Mail has broken down the four main types of air conditioning systems available, including wall-mounted units, floor-standing systems, ducted systems, and portable aircon units.

Households across the UK are considering investing in air conditioning as the country experiences record high temperatures in May. However, the cost of these units can be steep, with some models reaching up to £10,000.

Money Mail has broken down the four main types of air conditioning systems available, including wall-mounted units, floor-standing systems, ducted systems, and portable aircon units. Each type has its pros and cons, and households must consider their budget, available space, and cooling needs before making a decision. Wall-mounted units are the most common and popular type, making up 80% of Debonair Cooling's business.

They are effective at cooling a single room and can be installed without an outdoor unit, making them ideal for flats or listed buildings. However, they require adequate wall space and can be unsightly when installed high up. Floor-standing systems are similar to wall-mounted units but are placed on the floor or low on a wall. They are great for homes with little overhead or wall space and are commonly installed in loft spaces.

Ducted systems are discreet and recessed into the ceiling, using the same technology as wall-mounted units. They are effective at cooling multiple rooms without the need for unsightly units in each room.

However, they are far less common and more expensive to install due to the amount of labour required. Portable aircon units are a more affordable option and can be plugged in and used without installation. They are ideal for those on a tighter budget and can be easily stored away when not in use.

However, they may not be as effective at cooling large spaces and require a window kit to vent the hot air outside





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Air Conditioning Wall-Mounted Units Floor-Standing Systems Ducted Systems Portable Aircon Units

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