Which Trim of the Honda Civic Is the Best Buy?

We of course recommend the Type R, but the best Civic should be both sporty and economical.

We'd go for the hybrid powertrain for more punch and better fuel economy. Launched in the mid-1970s with impeccable timing, the Honda Civic offered thrifty efficiency when people needed it the most.

However, the secret to the car's success was that it was also great fun to drive, something that only improved over the coming generations. The current model still does a great job of combining these characteristics, but there's one trim that does it better than the rest. The standard Civic's 150-hp base engine is a little underpowered, but for $25,890, the entry-level LX isn't quite the penalty econobox that super-basic Hondas were in the past.

That said, we'd recommend stepping up to the 200-hp hybrid engine, which you can get in the Sport trims and up. Sedan versus hatchback is a matter of personal preference, but we'd take the $31,790 Civic Sport hatchback even with its $1200 premium over the sedan model.

The liftback rear opens up a huge amount of practicality, everything from big box store cargo-hauling to camping excursions; the hybrid system offers acceleration times about the same as a Civic Si; and the car has all that great Honda handling fans have come to expect. One small car, packed with all-around capability. Honda organizes its lineup largely by trim rather than optional extras.

On the plus side, that means the Sport Hybrid comes standard with dual-zone climate control, heated seats, a power moonroof, and an eight-speaker stereo. In the negative column, you can't just option a wireless charging pad for your phone or a larger touchscreen – you'll have to step up to the Touring trim for those.

For either hatchback or sedan Civics, the Sport Touring Hybrid sits at the top of the tree, and bundles together leather and a Bose stereo system. If you're buying a Civic as a thrifty yet peppy commuter, who cares about leather, right? Well, the drawback is that only the Touring comes with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a wireless charger for your smartphone. Below the Touring, you'll have to plug in every time.

Brendan McAleer is a freelance writer and photographer based in North Vancouver, B.C. , Canada. He grew up splitting his knuckles on British automobiles, came of age in the golden era of Japanese sport-compact performance, and began writing about cars and people in 2008. His particular interest is the intersection between humanity and machinery, whether it is the racing career of Walter Cronkite or Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's half-century obsession with the Citroën 2CV.

He has taught both of his young daughters how to shift a manual transmission and is grateful for the excuse they provide to be perpetually buying Hot Wheels.





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