Which Spain National Team Players Could Real Madrid Realistically Sign?

Presidential hopeful Enrique Riquelme made a big campaign promise.

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has promised to sign a Spain national team star, if he wins next month’s election. With just over a week left to make his pitch to the club’s socios, the onus is on Riquelme—a 37-year-old green energy entrepreneur—to woo supporters, who already know what they are getting with the incumbent Florentino Pérez.

Instead, it is Riquelme who has made headlines with his teasing of signings and prospective managers.

“Real Madrid does not have a single player in the Spanish national team,” he lamented. “In the 16 World Cups that have taken part in, there have always been Real Madrid players involved. What jerseys are the Madrid fans or their children going to wear to watch the World Cup? One of Lamine Yamal?

As a Madrid fan, that frustrates me, but there is a solution.

“If I become Real Madrid president, I will bring a Spanish national team player who will have played at the World Cup. ”Víctor Muñoz . The 22-year-old Osasuna winger left Madrid for €5 million last summer and the club retains 50% of his economic rights, making a transfer back to the Bernabéu pretty straightforward.

The flying winger has been a revelation in La Liga this season, earning his spot on the plane to the World Cup after scoring six times and registering four assists in 2025–26. While Muñoz would represent an easy win for Riquelme’s campaign promise, he may not be a big enough name to satisfy supporters—though a strong World Cup showing may change that.

As predominantly a left winger there are also question marks over whether Muñoz would find many opportunities at Madrid when faced with competition from Vinicius Jr.The 29-year-old Manchester City star has long been linked with Real Madrid and would clearly be the kind of blockbuster signing that would ignite the fanbase. : “I love that player, he’s a fantastic player and the profile of player Real Madrid should have and who should be playing for the club.

”Pedro Porro has been one of Spurs’ better performers this season. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images Beyond Muñoz and Rodri, there are few other realistic candidates that Madrid could sign for myriad reasons .

However, there are a couple that Riquelme—or even Pérez—might have on the radar.is one of few players to have emerged from a disastrous Tottenham Hotspur season relatively unscathed. The 26-year-old—along with Marcos Llorente—has replaced Dani Carvajal for Spain and is a solid two-way operator at full back.

There has also been talk that Madrid may enter the market for a target man this summer, in the style of Joselu, who proved a great bench option during the glories of the 2023–24 campaign.would certainly fit the mold.

“The Panda” has hit over 10 goals in each of his last five full seasons in La Liga and offers something markedly different to Madrid’s other attacking options, even if he is not as marketable.could both be considered as successors for 34-year-old Thibaut Courtois—though finding a new goalkeeper is highly unlikely to be a priority focus this summer. Dean Huijsen was not called up for Spain for the World Cup. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

As outlined by Riquelme, this summer will mark the first time in history that Spain will attend a World Cup without a Real Madrid players in their ranks. Though this may come as a surprise, it does follow a gradual trend, with the 2022 roster only featuring two Madrid names.

Meanwhile, the Euro 2020 team had none. Both rosters were selected by Luis Enrique. The number jumped up to three under Luis de la Fuente for the successful 2024 Euros.

However, all three players were well into their 30s at the time of the tournament. In order to achieve Riquelme’s dream of dominating the national team, Madrid will need more than a single signing. Instead, it will take consistent effort and a strategic re-think of their roster planning.

Madrid have targeted a younger profile of player in recent years, but while the Spanish options brought in—like Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras—clearly have the ability, they are yet to truly flourish in a difficult environment. In addition, Los Blancos must look at how they can successfully integrate their burgeoning academy talents—such as those from theANDREW HEADSPEATH Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC.

Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.





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