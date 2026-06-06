Which? Reveals Best and Worst Multivitamins in Comprehensive Test

A detailed review by Which? tests 26 multivitamins, evaluating their nutrient content, bioavailability, and value for money, highlighting top picks from Asda, Inessa, and Dr Vegan.

The article examines the efficacy and value of various multivitamins, contrasting the elaborate routines of celebrities like Bella Hadid with the simplicity of a single multivitamin.

It raises the question of whether these supplements truly improve health and boost nutrient intake. The publication Which? conducted a thorough test on 26 multivitamin products, ranging from a low of 4 pence per dose from Superdrug to a high of 67 pence per dose from Dr Vegan. Their evaluation method was rigorous: a nutritionist and registered dietitian assessed each product's bioavailability, dosage, nutrient count, and presence of undesirable additives.

The products were then sent to independent laboratories for high-tech analysis, such as spectroscopy, to verify ingredient content with precision. The article emphasizes that Which? purchases all products it tests to ensure impartiality and avoid bias from free samples. The review highlights three top recommendations. The best value is Asda A-Z Multivitamins & Minerals at 5.5 pence per dose, which provides 23 key nutrients at 100% of the recommended daily intake for most, though calcium and magnesium are lower.

Its only drawback is the inclusion of food-grade talc as a filler. The best mid-range option is Inessa Advanced Multivitamin at 50 pence per dose. It boasts excellent absorption, minimal fillers, and includes beneficial extras like CoQ10 and lutein, but it lacks calcium, magnesium, iron, and copper, and the pills are quite large. The best premium or 'blowout' choice is Dr Vegan Daily MultiVitamin at 67 pence per dose for two pills.

It is entirely plant-based, uses compostable packaging, has very few fillers, and contains all 23 key nutrients with strong levels of B12, iron, and vitamin D. Its main shortcoming is a very low calcium content, providing only 8% of the daily requirement. For a comprehensive look at all expert reviews, readers are directed to the Which? website





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