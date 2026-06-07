Which player must improve most for Magic next season?

The Orlando Magic were 48 minutes away from becoming one of the few No. 8 seeds to advance past the first round, but could not close the door last month against

Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images The Orlando Magic were 48 minutes away from becoming one of the few No. 8 seeds to advance past the first round, but could not close the door last month against the Detroit Pistons. Weeks removed that disappointing exit, they have plenty of questions to answer -- including which player must improve the most for them to reach their goals next season.

Jase Richardson: Nov 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson reacts after a play during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images After the Magic benefited from the substantial improvement of a young player last season , that needs to repeat itself for next season.

Jase Richardson got limited opportunities as a first-round selection, as the Magic went with Tyus Jones to start the season and another veteran, Jevon Carter, later on. But there wasn't enough overall playmaking from the backcourt, and Richardson's emergence would help solve that problem. Richardson shot a respectable 35 percent from three-point range as a rookie, and that needs to stay steady even as his volume increases. He also needs to continue to keep the turnovers down.

But his quickness would be welcome, and perhaps new coach Sean Sweeney can draw the rest out of him. With the Magic's core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane locked in for the foreseeable future, they are going to need their depth to step up. Look no further than Richardson, who they drafted No. 25 overall pick last June.

Richardson improved as a shot creator and decision-maker throughout his time at Michigan State, but his opportunity in Orlando was far more scarce, despite continuing to show flashes as a shotmaker in limited playing time. He's not quite ready to lead an offense, per se, but he's a more-than-capable 3-point shooter and can hold his own defensively. I think there's reason to be optimistic, but he must show more flashes in 2026-27 and beyond.

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images I'll go against the grain here and choose another Orlando Magic player that's going into his second season. That player is Noah Penda. Penda was the Magic's second round pick last year, and he had a solid rookie year.

Penda showcased both his high-level defense and offensive capabilities on numerous occasions. You can never have enough wings in the NBA, especially ones capable of playing both ways. If Penda can develop his capabilities, that will provide the Magic with even better wing depth beyond Banchero and Wagner, instantly strengthening their bench unit. Penda will need to improve as a scorer, but even a small increase in production will be huge for Orlando.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsMatt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_





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