Which Multivitamin Is Best? Value, Mid-Range, and Premium Options Compared

A Which? investigation tested 26 multivitamins, revealing top picks from budget to premium. Asda A-Z offers great value, Inessa excels in absorption, and Dr Vegan leads in eco-friendliness, each with trade-offs.

Multivitamins are a convenient way to ensure you meet your daily nutrient requirements, especially for those with busy lifestyles or dietary restrictions. The market is flooded with options, from budget-friendly supermarket brands to premium, eco-conscious formulations.

A recent investigation by Which? tested 26 multivitamins, analyzing their bioavailability, dosage, number of nutrients, and presence of undesirable additives. The study involved a nutritionist, a registered dietitian, and independent lab tests using spectroscopy. Results varied widely, with costs ranging from 4p to 67p per dose. The top pick for value was Asda A-Z Multivitamins & Minerals, costing just 5.5p per dose.

It contained all 23 key nutrients and provided 100% of the recommended daily intake for most, except calcium and magnesium. However, it includes food-grade talc as a filler, which is safe but may be off-putting to some. For a mid-range option, Inessa Advanced Multivitamin at 50p per dose offered excellent absorption and minimal fillers, with 19 of 23 key ingredients plus CoQ10 and lutein for heart and eye health.

Its downsides are missing calcium, magnesium, iron, and copper, and the pills are large. At the high end, Dr Vegan Daily MultiVitamin at 67p per dose is plant-based, plastic-free, and compostable. It absorbed well and contained all 23 nutrients, with good levels of B12, iron, and vitamin D. However, its calcium content is only 8% of the daily requirement, which may necessitate additional supplementation. Ultimately, the best multivitamin depends on individual needs, budget, and preferences regarding fillers and sustainability





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Multivitamins Supplements Nutrition Which? Investigation Vitamin Comparison

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 Best New Marshalls Patio Finds Shoppers Say Look Expensive — Best Life11 Best New Marshalls Patio Finds Shoppers Say Look Expensive

Read more »

11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Under $20 Right Now — Best Life11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Under $20 Right Now

Read more »

11 Best New Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves in June — Best Life11 Best New Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Read more »

Ultimate Guide to Abercrombie's Best Denim and Activewear: Top Picks for Fit, Style, and ValueDiscover the top-rated denim jeans and activewear pieces from Abercrombie & Fitch. This detailed review highlights which items offer the best fit, fabric quality, and value for everyday wear and workouts, based on extensive testing.

Read more »