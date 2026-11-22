Astronomers once assumed galaxies were born before black holes, but giant black holes spotted in the early universe are forcing them to rethink their order of events.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA close-up photo of the Andromeda Galaxy , which contains a supermassive black hole at its center.

For decades, the prevailing idea was that galaxies came first: Dying massive stars leave behind black holes that can merge and feed until they swell to millions of times the sun's mass, said) began peering back at the early universe.

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"Recent observations are challenging this picture, or at least showing us that it cannot be the whole story,"The galaxy GHZ2 contains the oldest known supermassive black hole. Discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope in 2022, its light had to travel some 13.4 billion years to reach Earth. Stranger still, some of these black holes look too big for their hosts.

In nearby galaxies, a central black hole is typically about a thousand times less massive than its galaxy, Maiolino said, but some early ones"appear to be almost as massive as the stars in their host galaxies.

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" In a, Maiolino and colleagues measured one such black hole's mass directly in an object called Abell2744-QSO1 and found that it holds most of the object's mass. So where could such giants come from? Maiolino outlined several possibilities, and more than one may be correct. Some supermassive black holes may be" forming from the direct collapses of enormous gas clouds, which"would give the black hole a head start in its growth," Maiolino explained.

Another idea is that these monsters wereFurther complicating the question is that black holes and galaxies also push and pull on each other. A growing black hole can release an enormous amount of energy that heats or expels gas, which, in turn, curbs or shuts down star formation, Maiolino said. Feed your curiosity with an exclusive mystery every week, solved with science and delivered direct to your inbox before it's seen anywhere else.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors However, it can also compress gas and potentially trigger new stars.

"Black holes and galaxies influence one another throughout their evolution, and neither can be understood entirely in isolation," he said. Silk said the balance varies. In giant, elliptical galaxies, black holes weighing billions of suns can have"histories of extreme violence" that helped limit their hosts' growth, while in spirals like the Milky Way, feedback from stars tends to dominate. So which came first?

Answering that question will take far more data from JWST. Right now,"we have samples of tens of objects, maybe 20, 30, 40," Silk said, and astronomers need far more data to tell whether oversize black holes are typical. If black holes outweigh their galaxies the farther back astronomers look, that would strongly suggest black holes formed first, Silk said; if stars dominate, it would point the other way. Maiolino suggested the question itself may need rethinking.

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"Asking which came first may be too simplistic," he said. "The more interesting question may be how black holes and galaxies formed, grew and influenced one another at different stages of cosmic history. " There may be no single sequence. "Different black holes, in different environments and at different cosmic epochs, may have formed and evolved through different pathways," Maiolino added.

For now, the cosmic chicken-and-egg puzzle remains open. As Maiolino put it, astronomers are"beginning to explore a period of cosmic history for which we still have many unanswered questions.

" Olivia Maule is a former Live Science intern and science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz.

A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker.