A new survey looks at the birth months and names of acclaimed individuals to determine intelligence potential.

While birth month and name trends are fun to explore, they don’t determine a child’s intelligence or potential. August, February, and November are the top birth months for notable inventors, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

Traditional names like John and Mary are common among history’s greatest thinkers, reflecting their enduring popularity.hit their milestones appropriately, and we study them closely, looking for signs of intelligence. As they grow, we strive to nurture their strengths and support them in areas where they need to grow. But are some babies set up to become more brilliant than others based on when they’re born and the names they’re given?

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Using public records and databases,and entrepreneurial fields, including inventors, mathematicians, scientists, and business leaders. Individuals included are inventors like Thomas Edison and Sarah Breedlove, as well as entrepreneurs such as Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg, among others. As we embrace the energy that Leo season brings, it’s timely that August claims the top spot on their “genius” chart, followed closely by a tie between February and November.

More than 100 esteemed individuals on the list were born in each of these three months.with 15. John Logie Baird, innovator of televised motion pictures, and Mary Ainsworth, developer of attachment theory, are two such examples. It’s interesting to note that well-known names like Charles and Elizabeth were also very common. This suggests a trend towards more traditional names that are historically grounded.

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Jan Matzeliger , Jean-Pierre Serre , Beyoncé Knowles-Carter This isn’t the only time the positions of the sun, moon, and stars at the time of one’s birth have been linked to their life’s path. In astrology, it’s often believed that these signs are directly connected to terrestrial events and certain character traits, including intelligence. , explains why it’s no surprise that August tops the chart.

“Leo is ruled by the sun, which is a symbol of leadership, confidence, and creative drive. August-born individuals often exude a sense of self-assurance that pushes them to innovate, explore, and lead. It’s no surprise we see so many great minds born under this sign. ” Furthermore, Solas notes the “vibrational frequencies” names carry and how “ones like John or Mary hold centuries of legacy and resilience.

” These names are “archetypes of steadiness, intellect, and tradition,” and are often mirrored in those who bear them. In the grand scheme of things, the timing of when your baby is born or the name you choose certainly doesn’t dictate their level of intelligence any more than theirThat being said, for new and expecting parents, this offers fun insight into their child’s personality and potential ahead.