Auburn football took care of business on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium, 59-17. Throughout the game, head coach Ale

Auburn Tigers wide receiver DeShawn Spencer turns upfield after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Auburn Tigers lead Samford Bulldogs 52-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThroughout the game, head coach Alex Golesh picked out some of his starters to give time to the reserve pieces for seeing true game time. In those opportunities, a few of those players flashed with hopes to break into the depth chart in the 2027 season and beyond.

Also read What We Learned From Auburn’s Blowout Win Over Samford

For Auburn, here are four of the Tigers that made the most of their chance on the Plains on Saturday.to take the reins for a majority of the game. He ended up having one of the best performances of the week for any quarterback in the SEC. The Oregon State transfer only missed one pass, completing the rest for 341 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for an additional one too, in the win.

There will be a lot more work to be done before that happens, but fans rallied behind the California native’s performance that dazzled the Tigers. When it wasn’t Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod making plays on Saturday, Spencer, a true freshman, showed pockets of potential in the win. The Mobile native had four receptions for 66 yards, including a 38-yard play from Ti’a right before halftime to set up the final touchdown of the first half.

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A player who’s been flashing since the beginning of fall camp, Spencer had his best day as a Tiger, and with some of the upperclassmen out of eligibility next season, it could mean he has a vital role in seasons to come. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Spencer has the speed to make opponents miss, and that will be the key to get him as an elite option for Auburn moving forward. When Auburn lost a handful of linebackers throughout November, true freshman Shadarius Toodle was the main name that took the headlines with standout games. On Saturday, a Hampton College transfer, Matthews-Canty, got his moments.

The junior finished with four tackles and a sack in the win, doing so in the second quarter to force a fourth down on third-and-short leading to another Auburn score in the first-half onslaught. Matthews-Canty alsoDJ Durkin should see enough in the junior, who has made a splash down the stretch of this season and has stepped up in a notable way. Auburn fans saw it again on Saturday.

Another in-state product from this year’s class, Wilkes led the team with six total tackles, recording two tackles for loss in the win over the Bulldogs. Similarly, we were able to see him play extended time in the win over Mississippi State, recording five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss while learning behind the likes ofand plenty more quality within the room.

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The four-star recruit was actually a linebacker at Wadley High School before being cross-trained to edge rusher, and the transition has worked out well for Durkin. The trajectory will look to continue for Wilkes, and there’s a bright future if he continues to develop on the Plains moving forward. Auburn will be back in action on Saturday, closing out its regular season schedule with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Kickoff time will be determined on Sunday, with the game taking place on ABC. GRIFFIN BARFIELD Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.