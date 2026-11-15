Which animal would you most want to talk to, if you could?

Recently, researchers used AI to 'decode' segments of birdsong. In the wake of this, Live Science asks its readers which animal they'd want to communicate with.

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For instance, Elie was able to determine which calls the birds used to communicate over short distances versus longer distances. Project CETI are using AI to decipher the clicks and calls of sperm whales.

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The whale, named Twain, responded to recorded calls played by researchers over a 20 minute period, a"conversation" scientists believe could help us figure out how to communicate withto get their human's attention, whether they're demanding food, affection or simply that we open the door for them . Whether this means theyor not is still up for debate, but it raises an interesting question: If we could understand what animals were saying, which species would you most want to talk to?

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Vote in our poll and let us know what you'd ask in the comments below! Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027.

Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.