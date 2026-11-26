Some people were born to host. These four birth dates throw the coziest Thanksgiving around.

invitation feels like winning the holiday lottery. Their home smells like cinnamon and roasting turkey before you even reach the front door. Soft throw blankets are draped over every couch, and candles glow on the table.

Somehow, they make a houseful of relatives and friends feel like one big, happy family. Hosting a cozy Thanksgiving isn’t about having the biggest house or the fanciest china. It’s about warmth, generosity, and the knack for making people feel at home. According to numerologists and astrologers, some people are simply born with that gift.

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In numerology, every birth date reduces to a single number with its own ruling planet, and a few of those planets have a special talent for comfort, care and . With Thanksgiving here, read on to see if you’re one of the birth dates that hosts the coziest celebration of all. Check for your birth date below. Disregard your birth month.