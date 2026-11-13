Which 2027 Lexus RX Trim Offers the Best Value? Here’s Our Pick of the RX Litter

The 2027 Lexus RX features four powertrains and six different trims. We outline every RX and recommend the version of the Lexus midsize SUV that offers the best value.

Unveiled in the late ’90s, the RX turned out to be a smashing success for Lexus, a vehicle that helped usher in the concept of a roadgoing, premium crossover SUV.

Today it’s the most popular vehicle Lexus makes, one that has grown to accommodate a wide variety of buyer needs. Case in point,offers seating for up to five passengers, with an ideal size and interior volume that has withstood the test of time during its five generations on the market. But with all those trims and engines to choose from, things can get a little overwhelming even for present and former RX owners. Worry not, we’re here to help.

Also read Comedy Duo Kate Berlant and John Early to Co-Host 2027 Spirit Awards

Like any good code, the key to deciphering the RX engine nomenclature is knowing how to read it. Once upon a time, the numbers in an RX’s name corresponded to the displacement of its engine, but those days are long over. Today, it’s a matter of looking out for higher and lower numbers and h for “This is your base, nonhybrid engine and the only one offered in a FWD setup.

It’s a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four with 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy comes to 22/29 mpg for the FWD version and 21/28 for the AWD version. If you absolutely must have a gasoline-only RX, this is your setup, though we think this engine produces rather coarse and lackluster power delivery. We also suspect the 350 isn’t long for this world given that Toyota/Lexus has been steadily phasing out its gas-only engines in favor of hybrid-only lineups.

Here’s where the RX hybridization begins. RX350h models are AWD only and see a significant fuel-economy increase to 37/34 mpg. It’s a 2.5-liter inline-four engine that’s admittedly a little down on power compared to the gas-only engine: 246 hp and 233 lb-ft of torque in this application.

Advertisement

Although it’s down on power over the gas model, it’s not all that noticeable from the driver’s seat, and the upside is saving a bunch of money between fill-ups and better low-end power from the electric motors. A good trade-off.setup. Also offered exclusively with AWD, this powertrain sports a 2.5-liter inline-four with a total system power of 304 horsepower. Fuel economy estimates land at 36/33 mpg, but the real advantage here is the battery-only driving range.

The EPA rates it at 38 miles, which is great for local commutes. The plug-in’s battery can be charged via a regular wall socket, as well , so you don’t need to install a home charger. Downsides are this technology tends to be more expensive than a traditional hybrid, and not everyone has access to a wall plug or a home charger.

Sitting atop the RX lineup is the RX500h, the most powerful powertrain on offer. It, too, is an AWD hybrid, with a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four as the gas heart. Total system output is 366 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, but with a compromise: Fuel economy falls to 27/28 mpg. It’s not the worst of the RX lineup from an mpg standpoint, but it’s far from the best.

Still with us? Good. Now, let’s get into trims. There are six in total, and not all of them are available for all four engines.

Here’s what’s offered as standard on each, as well as their starting MSRPs.

Ventilated seats for driver and front passenger, synthetic leather upholstery, leather-trimmed steering wheel, heated steering wheel, 12.3-inch driver display, 9.8-inch central display, 12-speaker sound system, memory seats, wireless phone charger, powered tailgate, moonroof, 19-inch wheels, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0Heated outboard rear seats, semi-aniline leather upholstery, 14-inch central screen, power rear seats, panoramic glass roof, 21-inch wheels, head-up displayIn normal-speak, Premium gives you a base of what’s offered on the RX, we’re not certain what the point of F Sport Design is other than an appearance package, Premium+ brings real leather seats, F Sport Handling gives you the adaptive suspension hardware, Luxury brings the most luxurious options as standard, and F Sport Performance is reserved for the sportiest engine offered.

Advertisement

Could the lineup perhaps lose a couple of trims? Absolutely. And maybe that’s planned for the inevitable RX refresh. But for now, this is what it is.

While the top-of-the-line RX500h AWD F Sport Performance might seem like an easy pick, we’d look elsewhere for the best RX deal. Don’t get us wrong, every time we’ve driven the 500h, it’s been an enjoyable experience. The SUV handles better than it should and packs plenty of power. But it’s still a Lexus, which means it leans more toward comfort than performance, and there are sportier rivals out there.

Rather, we’d save some money and head for the RX 350h AWD Premium+, which starts at $61,240. Not only do you get all-wheel drive for all road conditions, but also the efficient hybrid powertrain. And with leather seats and the 14.0-inch central screen, you won’t feel like you’re missing anything. Option in the other stuff you really want—head-up display? surround-view monitor? digital rearview mirror?

—and be on your merry way. Since I was little, it was always something we’d talk about and I think he was stoked to have his kid share his interest. He’d buy me the books, magazines, calendars, and diecast models—everything he could do to encourage a young enthusiast. Eventually, I went to school and got to the point where people start asking you what you want to do with your life.

Seeing as cars are what I love and writing is what I enjoy doing, combining the two was the logical next step. This dream job is the only one I’ve ever wanted. Since then, I’ve worked at Road & Track, Jalopnik, Business Insider, The Drive, and now MotorTrend, and made appearances on Jay Leno’s Garage, Good Morning America, The Smoking Tire Podcast, Fusion’s Car vs. America, the Ask a Clean Person podcast, and MotorTrend’s Shift Talkers.

In my spare time, I enjoy reading, cooking, and watching the Fast & Furious movies on repeat. Tokyo Drift is the best one.