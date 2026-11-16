NVIDIA shares are tumbling but its graphics cards aren't getting any cheaper. Here's what to know before you wait on a Black Friday GPU deal.

Jensen Huang threw in the towel on November 12, resigning as NVIDIA's CEO after founding the company more than three decades ago. NVIDIA's market value subsequently fell below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025 before the week was out, leaving the market in a state of flux.

With Black Friday less than two weeks away, people want to know whether they can get their mitts on some cheap NVIDIA. While some mean the stock, which closed at around $162 on Friday, others mean the RTX 5080 they've had their eyes on all year. Spoiler alert: only one price has fallen, and it'll take more than a CEO scandal to move the needle on the other.

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NVIDIA's graphics cards were already selling way beyond their list prices before Huang's scandal began, because AI data centers have spent the year swallowing the memory those cards need. The RTX 5080, for example, debuted at $999 and now starts at $1,999. The and sells at close to $7,000 at the lower end. Black Friday has a long record of barely denting GPU prices, and this year retailers have even less room than usual.

NVIDIA's stock had already dropped by around 20 percent over five straight weeks of losses before its board opened an investigation into Huang on November 8. That included a 9 percent drop following the midterm results and ballot measures that could slow data center construction. Reports in late October then linked Jensen Huang to Alice Huang, a Singapore-based exec whom U.S. officials reportedly suspect of spying for China. He then admitted to an affair with Alice Huang on November 8.

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Four days later,, and by Friday's close the company had posted six consecutive weekly losses. That's its longest streak since 2012, with roughly $1.7 trillion in market value shed since early October. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from buy to hold on November 13, cutting its price target from $365 to $170, arguing that the stock would languish until the company names a permanent CEO.in the meantime while continuing as CFO, a role she has held since 2013.

Shares fell another 3.7 percent in premarket trading on Monday, a day before what will be NVIDIA's first-ever earnings report without Jensen Huang. Data centers brought in the lion's share of NVIDIA's $96.2 billion in last-quarter revenue, accounting for $89 billion. That leaves $7.2 billion for everything else, gamers included. The cause is that memory makers have been focusing on AI chips, pushing up the price of GDDR7 memory that RTX 50-series cards need.

During the crypto-era shortage of 2021, Ethereum miners were snapping up cards that'd otherwise have gone to gamers, causing prices to balloon. That Black Friday, the best GPU deals were 5 to 10 percent off prices that were themselves already way too high. A year later, the miners were gone.

Crypto prices crashed in May 2022, and Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake that September instantly wiped out GPU mining profitability on the network, yet retailers still sold the RTX 3080 at its $699 list price while calling it a Black Friday deal.saw no real GPU deals over the 2023 Black Friday weekend, and in 2024 RTX 4090s were selling above $2,000 against their $1,599 MSRP. By the run-up to last year's Black Friday event, some RTX 50-series cards had settled within $30 of their list prices, but the sales barely had an impact.

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A PNY RTX 5060 down $20 to $279 madecould find was $2,700, $700 over the list price. Those were the best conditions for any potential GPU deals in five years, and they led to discounts measured in tens of dollars. Retailers heading into Black Friday on November 27 are holding RTX 50-series stock bought at wholesale prices that NVIDIA's Chinese board partners raised again in November.

Yes, a Black Friday sale could shave some margin off the top, but any deals will still only be a very modest cut at best from record GPU prices. NVIDIA's stock price, meanwhile, will keep reacting to the likes of earnings and the board's choice of successor. Its GPUs, however, answer to the memory market and the data centers buying up all the company's output.