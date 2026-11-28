Traditions differ all over the world, but nearly every country celebrates a major holiday in the next five weeks.

Alaskans always are on the go, but between now and January, there are extra prompts to travel. This weekend is the busiest travel season of the year.

But the run-up to Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Christmas and New Year’s Eve typically includes some family time, some feasting, some gift-giving and some special traditions and worship services. Communities near and far have their own traditions to celebrate, gather around the table and have a party. So whether you’re going home for the holidays or striking out on a new adventure, seasonal celebrations offer travelers a unique glimpse into the local culture.

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Down in Seattle, Argosy Cruises continues a 70-year-old tradition of sailing Christmas ships around Lake Washington. The Spirit of Seattle is the flagship that sails four days a week between now and Dec. 23. But it’s not the only ship that strings lights along the railing of the ship. Many other boats along the lake have their own lights and follow along in a parade.