Where Winds Meet Launches on Xbox Series X|S and Cloud, Free to Play

NetEase's free-to-play Wuxia action RPG Where Winds Meet is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and cloud gaming. The game has attracted over 80 million players since its 2025 release. The Xbox version features 4K upscaling on Series X, HDR support, and AMD FSR 2. A new expansion, Hidden Mountain, arrives in July 2026. Game Pass subscribers can claim exclusive rewards.

NetEase's highly anticipated Wuxia action RPG title, Where Winds Meet , has officially launched on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox on PC, and cloud gaming platforms, and it is entirely free to play across all these platforms.

As announced during the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase, players can download and immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Where Winds Meet starting June 9 on Xbox Series X or S via the Xbox app. The game was previously available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation, Android, and iOS since 2025, but now Xbox players can join the adventure.

Additionally, it is accessible via Xbox Cloud Gaming, making it playable even on lower-end devices. Since its initial release in November 2025, Where Winds Meet has attracted over 80 million players worldwide, and the Xbox community is now being welcomed into this vast user base. The game places players in the role of a young wanderer seeking answers about their mysterious past.

Throughout the journey, they must navigate shifting alliances, uncover hidden secrets, and fight through numerous dangers to forge their own legend. The visuals are breathtaking, featuring ancient China-inspired landscapes that populate a vast open world full of adventures. The Xbox version has been optimized with full HDR support and AMD FSR 2 technology, ensuring stunning visuals.

Series X players can enjoy 4K upscaling, while Series S players get upscaled resolutions up to 2K. Combined with deep memory optimizations, the game promises smooth gameplay across all activities. Players traverse six enormous areas with contrasting environments, using a unique combat system inspired by Wuxia martial arts. This system allows players to create and choose their own fighting style, selecting from a variety of weapons including traditional swords, dual blades, glaives, fans, and even umbrellas.

The game supports solo play, co-op with friends, and PvP encounters, giving players full control over their experience. Alongside the Xbox launch, NetEase has unveiled the game's third major expansion, titled Hidden Mountain, set to go live in July 2026. This expansion introduces a breathtaking mountainous landscape with deep, multi-layered 3D verticality, offering new exploration opportunities. While an active Game Pass subscription is not required to play Where Winds Meet on Xbox, subscribers can unlock exclusive rewards.

Game Pass Ultimate holders can claim a useful starter pack between June 7 and July 23 (PT), providing a head start in the Jianghu. Additionally, an official giveaway offers a chance to win an exclusive custom Where Winds Meet Xbox controller, though quantities are limited and the controller is not available for purchase.

Where Winds Meet is an action RPG set in an open-world Wuxia universe, rated Teen for use of alcohol, violence, in-game purchases (including random items), and user interactions. Developed by Everstone Studio and published by NetEase, Inc., the game runs on a proprietary engine. The title has received a top critic average of 73/100 on OpenCritic, with a 50% critic recommendation rate. Since its release on November 14, 2025, it has garnered a massive following across multiple platforms.

With the Xbox launch and upcoming expansion, Where Winds Meet continues to expand its reach and offer new content to its growing community. Players can expect a rich, immersive experience that blends martial arts action with deep storytelling and exploration, all for free on Xbox and other platforms





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Where Winds Meet Xbox Launch Free-To-Play Wuxia Action RPG Hidden Mountain Expansion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Danny Pino Joins MGM+ Series 'The Magnificent Seven' Series RemakeDanny Pino has joined the series regular cast of the MGM+ series The Magnificent Seven, in a new role that didn't exist in the original 1960 film.

Read more »

Joanne Froggatt Officially Boards MGM+ Series ‘The Magnificent Seven’ Alongside Amy ForsythJoanne Froggatt and Amy Forsyth Join MGM+ Series 'The Magnificent Seven' As Series Regulars.

Read more »

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Inspired by 1985 Animated Series DroidsHasbro has released a new collection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures inspired by the 1985 animated series Droids. The new figures feature animated-style deco and detailing that recreate R2-D2's colorful Droids look. R2-D2 includes multiple tool-tipped accessories, plus Kenner-inspired packaging and a collectible character coin.

Read more »

Major Manga Series Approach Final Arcs as Weekly Shonen Jump Era Winds DownAn overview of several prominent manga series currently in their concluding phases, including details on narrative progress, creator statements, and projected timelines for their grand finales.

Read more »