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Where to Watch the New 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Spinoff

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Where to Watch the New 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Spinoff
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The California version of the original Utah-based show premieres Nov. 12 at midnight ET on Hulu, but viewers can watch it on other streaming platforms, including for free.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Frankie Paul departing the original series , the Utah moms aren’t going anywhere, with season six reportedly in production and cast members spotted filming in recent months.

But the original series is branching out. Jen Affleck joins a fresh circle of Orange County moms, where motherhood, faith and relationship drama take center stage, including a throuple dynamic involving cast member Aspyn Ovard and married couple Bri and Billy Davis. Thursday, Nov. 12 at 12 a.m. ET. Keep in mind that this is Wednesday night on the West Coast, with the series airing at 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 11..

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As long as you’re a new customer signing up for residential DirecTV streaming without a leased device, such as Gemini Air, you’ll be eligible for the free trial.without an upfront subscription payment, provided you qualify for the trial and cancel before the paid subscription begins. New customers who are signing up for DirecTV streaming at home without a leased device, such as Gemini Air, are eligible for theDirecTV provides another way to access the Disney+ and Hulu bundle through its Entertainment package.

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The standalone entertainment package includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, alongside more than 90 channels. Customers also have the option to add Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Starz and MGM+. New customers who are signing up for DirecTV streaming at home without a leased device, such as Gemini Air, arebecause the series is a Hulu Original. The ad-supported bundle currently costs $11.99 per month, while the ad-free version costs $19.99 per month.

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