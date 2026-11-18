This marks 13 years since the singer-songwriter last performed at Country Music's Biggest Night.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Academy Museum 6th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Stream CMA awards free with directv trialSince the awards show airs on ABC, it will also be available to watch live on any streaming service that carries said network, includingfor its streaming service, meaning new subscribers can tune in to the awards show and red carpet at no cost..

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

Once it prompts you to choose how many Gemini devices you’d like to connect, you’ll select “0 – Stream without the Gemini Air” as theLearn more about each plan option, including how to build your own channel lineup , atthat gives you five months for $67.99 per month. The subscription will then continue at the regular $82.99 per month.

Advertisement

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ EPs on How ‘Orange County’ Became the First Franchise Extension, Season 2 Hopes and “Exploring” More Spinoffs