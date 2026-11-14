Where to Watch Texas vs. LSU Football Game Online

On Nov. 14, the Longhorns head to Baton Rouge for a Top-25 SEC showdown against the Tigers.

Derrek Cooper #5 of the Texas Longhorns scores a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbia, Missouri.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.2026 NCAA game airs on ABC, it will also be available to watch live on any streaming service that carries said network, includingSignature package . Once it prompts you to choose how many Gemini devices you’d like to connect, you’ll select “0 – Stream without the Gemini Air” as theLearn more about each plan option, including how to build your own channel lineup , atprovides access to all ESPN Networks, ESPN+ and NFL Network.

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