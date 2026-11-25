'PLEIN' is a six-part docuseries and reality show that follows the German fashion designer and his family around the world. Stream it free online here.

Mohamed Ramadan and Philipp Plein pose on the runway at the Philipp Plein fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 on June 20, 2026 in Milan, Italy.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.over the years, and now, the man behind fabolous Paris parties and the glamorous outfits seen on stars like Naomi Campbell andseries airing exclusively on Prime Video. Released Nov. 20, the six-episode series follows the German fashion designer as he navigates life across his multiple business ventures and property developments, while working to keep his family together.

Also read It May Be November, but We’re Already Dreaming of the Best Spring Fashion

These Le Creuset Pieces Belong in Every Stylish Host's Kitchen -- and They're Over $500 Off for Black Friday, more is more. Between Cannes, New York, Milan, and L.A. , he drives his fashion empire forward-and pushes everyone around him to their limits. But while his girlfriend Andreea struggles with her health and his mother Hanne stands up to him, the very thing that matters most to Philipp begins to falter: control.

”online free. Your free trial also gets you access to all the Amazon Prime member benefits, like free shipping, music streaming, free photo storage and access toIn an Instagram post promoting the show, the designer wrote that he was “opening the doors to my world like never before,” adding that cameras spent ten months capturing “the raw, unfiltered reality behind the brand and the man.

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”And while the docuseries is being billed as a look behind the fashion business, it’s still firmly planted in the “reality TV” vein. To wit: the show follows Plein and his entourage dealing with drama around the world, with episode titles like “Mission Milan, “Chaos in L.A. ” and “Showdown in Cannes. ”.

This is a Prime Video exclusive so you won’t be able to watch it on TV or in theaters. The only way to watchFans can also pick up a number of pieces from the designer’s collection on sale right now for Black Friday . Shop some of our favorite deals below.

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike.

Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.is the VP of Commerce at Penske Media, overseeing fashion, lifestyle and streaming coverage across marquee brands like Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and WWD, among others. Previously, Chan was the first-ever Lifestyle Editor at Rolling Stone, covering all things fashion, culture, and travel through an entertainment lens.

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In addition to PMC, his bylines over the years have appeared in L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Korea, i-D, and more. Chan has also consulted for a number of fashion brands, advising them on media and marketing strategy. He graduated from Columbia University with a master’s degree in journalism. Chan has covered Philipp Plein in the past, attending numerous fashion shows and events at the designer’s Bel-Air estate, dubbed “Chateau Falconview.

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