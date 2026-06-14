WHERE TO WATCH: Game 5 watch parties across San Antonio

San Antonio readies 6:30 p.m. Spurs Finals watch parties: The Rock at La Cantera hosts a DJ, giveaways and giant screen; outdoor viewings also at Hemisfair, Pearl Park and Tobin Center River Walk.

Fans across San Antonio will gather for Game 5 watch parties as the Spurs face a must-win game in their pursuit of an NBA title.

SAN ANTONIO - The Rock at La Cantera: Watch the game on a 40-foot outdoor screen. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Civic Park at Hemisfair: Experience Game 5 with a giant LED screen surrounded by fellow fans in the heart of downtown.

Pearl Park: Grab your favorite drinks and refreshments from the Park Bar inside the Food Hall at Bottling Department. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center: Food and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase. First-come, first-served seating.

The Friendly Spot Ice House: Outdoor viewing screen for fans ready to cheer on the Spurs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Atlee's Rally: Food and drinks will be available for purchase in this lively sports bar environment. Hills & Dales Ice House: Fans can expect full audio on big screens, alongside DJ sets before the game and during commercial breaks.

Little Woodrow's locations: A watch party with classic ice house energy, plenty of cold beer, and the game broadcast across big screens both indoors and on the patios. Bexar County deputies raided a Hyatt Resort Drive home after a tip, arresting Danielle Gill and seizing 12.7 lbs of marijuana, THC wax and vapes, an AR-15, a Glock, and $492K cash. Sheriff cites vape-linked violence.

NYC police are hunting a suspect in a “gang assault” that left a 17-year-old Spurs fan hospitalized and in a coma after Game 4 near Madison Square Garden. Social media claims he was targeted for his team. Game 5 buzz in San Antonio: Spurs try to curb a Knicks fan takeover at Frost Bank Center with a 150-mile ticket sales limit, but admit it is not foolproof as New York fans plan to travel for a potential clincher.

San Antonio readies 6:30 p.m. Spurs Finals watch parties: The Rock at La Cantera hosts a DJ, giveaways and giant screen; outdoor viewings also at Hemisfair, Pearl Park and Tobin Center River Walk. The San Antonio Spurs are facing a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, but the locker room remains resolute.





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