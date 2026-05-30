Where to Watch Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert Boxing Live Online

Bivol vs. Eifert bout for IBF, WBA and WBO light heavyweight title on Sat., May 30: Here's how to find, watch and livestream boxing match live online.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. In a title bout for multiple light heavyweight championship, Russian Dmitry Bivol takes on German boxer Michael Eifert in a 12-round match.

What’s on the line? Bivol’s IBF, WBA and WBO light heavyweight title belts. At the end of the contest, one of these fighters will have both titles — or it will end with a draw. On Saturday, May 30, Bivol vs. Eifert takes place at UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia with a start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

Ringwalk for the main event is expected around 2:39 p.m. ET/11:39 a.m. PT. Emilia Clarke on ‘Game of Thrones’ Salary Rumors, 'Ponies’ Season 2 and Living With Survivor's Guilt: ‘I Felt That I Had Cheated Death and It Was Coming to Get Me’after recovering from a back injury sustained in February 2025. His homecoming into the ring is a title bout against Michael Eifert, who has been growing in the ranks of the boxing world, while Bivol has been out.

Although Eifert is a very aggressive fighter who relies on a high volume of jabs and punches, Bivol is patient, precise and works to wear down his opponents.goes for just $49.99/month to get access to this PPV event, as well as 11 other PPV events throughout the year at no extra cost. It’s just a flat monthly subscription price.

The plan also have access to more than 100 live fights all year long, as well as fight replays, highlights and documentaries. , including FIFA, BKFC, National League, UEFA Women’s Championship League, ERC and WRC racing, Riyadh Season boxing, NFL Game Pass International and other American and international sports leagues.





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