Where to Visit and Where to Avoid on a Yorkshire Staycation

Discover the best places to visit and avoid on a Yorkshire staycation this summer. From the coastal spots of Scarborough and Filey to the historic town of York, find out which attractions are worth visiting and which ones to skip.

Long waits at the border in Europe and fears over the jet fuel crisis are causing more people to consider holidaying in the UK this summer - and for those wanting to travel north of the country, Yorkshire is a regular big hitter.

Millions of visitors each year enjoy the coastal spots of Scarborough and Filey or the historic town of York, while others embrace the vibrant cities of Leeds or Sheffield or the sprawling moorlands of the Yorkshire Dales. As a Yorkshire woman born and bred, I consider my own county to be right up there with the best, if not the best. But even I'll admit, God's Own Country does have its fair share of tourist traps.

Us Yorkshire folk don't like parting with our money at the best of times, so if we feel we're being ripped off by overrated attractions - think York Minster - and overhyped spots (like Whitby), you can bet we're going to say so. Especially when more tourists fall for the buzz and descend on narrow cobbled streets to queue for Harry Potter-themed shops or kitsch tea rooms where the staff dress in ye olde costumes, meaning the prices skyrocket further.

It's a regular gripe for us locals. However, away from the over-touristy towns and the well-trodden coastline, Yorkshire has an abundance of wide open spaces and cool hidden gems where the tourist trail runs at a trickle rather than a gush. This means you can holiday here in peace and, best of all, on a budget. Here's my ultimate guide to where to visit on a Yorkshire staycation this summer - and where to avoid.

One of the places to avoid is Whitby, a seaside town that's overpriced and not that exciting. I've been to Whitby more times than I can count, and while it looks impressive from the ground, there's not that much to do there. The thing is, there's not that much to do there and what there is to do is overpriced.

Tourists turn up in their droves to gleefully climb the 199 steps up to the Abbey, which I'll admit looks impressive from the ground, only to be charged £15.40 to get in. I've been three times now and, trust me, you can walk around it in ten minutes. Yes, it's an important old ruin, but apart from a very dry museum and some great views over the town, there isn't much there.

The town itself is fine for a daytrip, if you can find anywhere to park. There are very few places to park your car in town, and even up on the cliff roads, you need a permit. The harbour is pretty and there are some interesting little shops, but I avoid the seafood restaurants along the front, where tourists queue out the door for a table and the underwhelming dishes come at a premium price.

Another place to avoid is Bettys Tea Rooms, a popular spot for tourists but overpriced and not that special. I've had better afternoon teas elsewhere, for a little less cost, and in more sumptuous surroundings. What you're really paying for is the name Bettys. Save your money and book afternoon tea at the Old York Tea Room.

While there's no champagne, it's half the price of Bettys, the cakes are to die for, and you're getting the period experience as the tea rooms are housed in a 14th-century building. Finally, I'd also avoid the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, an open air art gallery of unusual sculptures that's overpriced and not that exciting.

Visitors used to be able to enter for free, but now you pay roughly the same price they used to charge for parking as an entry fee and parking is included. The sculptures can be walked around in a couple of hours, and there are around 500 acres of grounds to be enjoyed, but unless you're crazy about sculptures you're essentially paying for a walk in the countryside.

I'd actually go back to the café, as the food was good, but as you can't access the place without getting into the park, I won't be bothering





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Yorkshire Staycation Travel Summer Tourist Traps Overrated Attractions Whitby Bettys Tea Rooms Yorkshire Sculpture Park

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