Here’s how to watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, including ways to get a free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade livestream without cable.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The nation’s largest parade was postponed for the first time this year due to bad weather on Thanksgiving Day.

The parade will now take place today, Saturday, Nov. 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The parade will start on West 77th Street and Central Park West, before the floats and balloons make their way down Manhattan to Macy’s Herald Square on West 34th Street. The parade will also feature performances by some big names including Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Keke Palmer, and Natasha Bedingfield. If you can’t make it to see the parade in person, read on.

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Ahead is everything you need to know about how to watch the parade, including ways to stream the Macy’sThe postponed 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28. It will air on NBC starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. Where to Stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Free OnlinePeacockDirecTV is our favorite all-around live TV streaming service, and it carries NBC in a few plans: MyNews, MySports, and all of its Signature TV Packages.