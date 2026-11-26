The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in the first of three Thanksgiving NFL games, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills, with free streaming options available.

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit. For the 87th time, the Lions are playing Thanksgiving football.

Jared Goff and the Motor City Kitties take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in a Turkey Day showdown. Detroit has won six games in a row against the Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Dolphins, Patriots and Buccaneers. In their most recent victory, a 31-21 triumph over Tampa Bay, Goff completed 20-of-28 passes for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for two scores himself.

Also read Bears Lions Thanksgiving Fantasy Start Sit: Goff, Williams Must-Start QBs and Tight Ends Ranked

The visiting Bears have rattled off five consecutive wins, taking down the Falcons, Patriots, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Saints in the process. Given the respective teams' success, oddsmakers predict a close one, giving Chicago a slim 2.5-point edge. Still, Detroit shouldn't be counted out. They're undefeated at 6-0 at home and looking to repeat after beating Chicago 23-20 on Thanksgiving two years ago.

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Thanksgiving NFL Game Schedule

This year's Thanksgiving Day NFL slate will include three football games. The full schedule features the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills in the nightcap. The Cowboys (5-6) and the Eagles (3-7) will both be looking for a bragging-rights win against their rivals and an upswing after rough seasons.

The Chiefs (8-2) and the Bills (9-1) are both looking to stay on top of the AFC. The Lions-Bears matchup will decide the NFC North leader and the second-place NFC team after the San Francisco 49ers. If you don't have a cable or satellite plan that carries CBS, FOX, and NBC, you can watch all Thanksgiving NFL games using a live TV streaming service.

DirecTV carries CBS, FOX, and NBC in its MyNews and MySports Genre Packs and all of its comprehensive Streaming TV Packages. All of these plans start with a free trial that you can use to watch football on Thanksgiving for free. After the trial and an introductory discount, pricing starts at $44.99 a month. Another way to stream Thanksgiving NFL games for free is with a five-day free trial from DIRECTV.

Streaming Services for NFL

Once the trial ends, you'll get a discounted first month before paying full price, which starts at $88.99 a month. Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, FOX, and NBC in its lineup of 100+ channels. You get a free trial to stream Thanksgiving NFL games for free. The Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving 87 times.

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Today's Bears vs. Lions game on Nov. 26 is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS. Viewers can also use the DIRECTV five-day free trial to watch the game. Note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Game Details and Affiliates

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