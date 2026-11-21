From live orchestra to sensory-friendly shows, here are several ways to see The Nutcracker in North Texas from late November to Dec. 27.

Whether you love graceful ballet, treasure Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, or dream of visiting the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Land of Sweets, there is a production ofis adapted from Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 short story, which Dumas adapted from E.T.

A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story. At the heart of the story is a little girl who adores a nutcracker doll and her magical Christmas Eve dream. The ballet premiered in 1892 in St. Petersburg, Russia, but it didn’t become popular in the United States until George Balanchine, the head of the New York City Ballet at that time, choreographed his own version of the ballet in 1954.

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Following a national broadcast of Balanchine’swith Balanchine playing Drosselmeier in 1958, the ballet became a holiday classic with dance companies throughout the nation creating their own interpretations offeaturing Dallas Chamber Symphony conducted by Richard McKay for two weekends, November 28 - December 6 at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. This lush, classic production features the professional dancers of Avant Chamber Ballet and a large children’s cast representing the best talent from local auditions.on November 29 at Whites Chapel Church in Southlake and December 3 and 6 at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District.

This is a delightful 45-minute, sensory-friendly version of the holiday classic perfect for introducing young audiences.runs December 18-20 at the Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. There will be a sensory-friendly performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. Renowned for its visual splendor and family-friendly storytelling, this production features hundreds of characters, exquisite sets, and surprises that delight audiences year after year.on December 12 at 7 p.m. at Dallas’ Majestic Theatre.

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Snow falls, candlelight glows, and the Majestic Theatre transforms into a world of holiday wonder as Dallas Black Dance Academy students bring this treasured holiday tradition to life. Clara’s magical Christmas dream unfolds through waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes set to a soundtrack that pairs Tchaikovsky with Duke Ellington's celebrated take on this beloved tale.. Audiences can see productions as varied as those from Centre for Dance, Chamberlain Ballet’s, Dallas Repertoire Ballet, Tuzer Ballet, and Collin County Ballet Theatre.

Performances ofto Fort Worth audiences with vivid storytelling, glittering costumes, snow-filled scenes, classical choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. This year’s production runs December 19 – 20 at I.M. Terrell Performing Arts Center in Fort Worth.in both Dallas and Fort Worth. In Dallas, the ballet will be presented November 27 – December 6 at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.

The production will be at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth December 11 – 27. Choreographed by the late Ben Stevenson, OBE, this production features spectacular sets, iconic choreography, and moments of pure wonder.to the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on December 9. This production boasts Broadway-caliber production values with a live orchestra, 40 professional dancers, over 150 dazzling hand-crafted costumes, and exquisite hand-painted sets.