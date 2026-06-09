Where to score free food, coffee and more after every Spurs NBA Finals win

After each Spurs victory, businesses are offering deals and freebies to fans across the city.

Body found in Guadalupe River identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman, police say San Antonio , Texas Weather Radar | KSAT Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altar San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, and San Antonio businesses are making every win sweeter. According to a news release, Alamo Biscuit Company & Panadería’s River Walk location is offering free homemade conchas the night after every Spurs playoff win. The free food will be provided under the Alamo Biscuit Company sign on East Commerce Street to fans who honk.

The day after a playoff win, people can get a free one-topping medium pizza with the purchase of a large pizza. The pizza joint is located at 2048 S WW White Road.

Eightball Coffee, which is located at 1432 S. St. Mary’s St., partnered with San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to provide free coffee the following day after each San Antonio win from 8-10 a.m.Fischer’s Neighborhood Market is offering customers free hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. the morning after every Spurs playoff win. The restaurant is giving away a free half order of garlic knots from 2-5 p.m. the day after a Spurs playoff win.

At Mural Roasters, they are giving away a free 8-ounce drip coffee the morning after every Spurs playoff win, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.La Panadería will give out mini conchas for free after every Spurs win during the NBA Finals. Multiple La Popular Bakery locations are offering one free glazed doughnut on each day after a San Antonio playoff win from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.All La Michoacana Meat Market locations in San Antonio are handing out one free breakfast taco from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. after every Spurs win in the playoffs.

Taco Palenque will give out a free breakfast taco after every Spurs playoff win, according to a news release. Customers must use the coupon code “SPURSWIN” in the Taco Palenque app or present it in the restaurant. The Taco Palenque offer is available at all of its locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., even outside of San Antonio, the release said.

Also, after every Spurs “W” throughout the playoff season, Animal Care Services is offering $0 adoption fees the next day for all available dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

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