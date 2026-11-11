Where to order a family Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Dallas for under $200-ish

From a $126 turkey-leg feast to a full spread from Cafe Momentum for $195, here is where to let Dallas’ best kitchens handle the cooking — without breaking the bank.

From a $126 turkey-leg feast to a full spread from Cafe Momentum for $195, here is where to let Dallas’ best kitchens handle the cooking — without breaking the bank.

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‘Tis the season to spend $60 on spices you only need for Thanksgiving. Or is it? How about instead of elbowing your way through the grocery store only to find out the cream of mushroom is already sold out , you toss in the apron and let someone else do the cooking this year.

Restaurants all over Dallas are offering pretty solid Thanksgiving catering meals for around $150. Some offer a pre-made feast while others you can mix and match a la carte orders to create your ideal spread. One way or another, these restaurants in Dallas have more ways than one to cater to your holiday needs. Here’s where you can order smoked turkey’s, sides and desserts around Dallas, or get a feast for less than $200.

Where to take out-of-town guests in Dallas: The ultimate local dining and drinking guide1820 W. Mockingbird Lane We love Smokey John’s over here. Go get a burger or any homestyle plate of sides and check out their new brisket game.

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Then, for Thanksgiving, order a small family pack forwith a smoked turkey or sliced ham, plus dressing, giblet gravy , two sides and rolls. You can also get a4 to 6 people and cost $190. The meal includes a whole smoked turkey, seasonal sides, rolls and two classic holiday pies.

The sides they created put flavorful spins on Thanksgiving classics like the green chile mac and cheese with smoked cheddarr and crispy chorizo, whipped Boursin mashed potatoes with crispy shallots, honey-glazed rainbow carrots with pistachio dukkah and smoked turkey collard greens. Pecan and pumpkin pies finish the feast with whipped sweet crème fraîche. There are add-ons if you have a larger gathering.. Meals must be reserved by Thursday, Nov. 19.

Pick up is on Thanksgiving day at the hotel’s restaurant, Open Palette. Rex’s Seafood is offering a selection of seafood favorites to compliment any Thanksgiving dinner this year, including shrimp cocktails, smoked salmon and lobster roll platters, whole live or steamed lobsters, oysters, king crab legs and snow crab fingers. They will also be offering Rex’s homemade pies: key lime, fudge and chocolate pecan. Orders can be place by calling 214-758-0566 at least 48 hours in advance.

They are also offering takeout dinners that feedOrders for a succulent Thanksgiving feast are available now for Pecan Lodge’s smoked meats, sides and desserts. This year they’re serving traditional smoked turkey, spiral sliced ham with an apricot-molasses glaze, whole smoked brisket, burnt ends and a ton of other signature meats from their smoker.

With those, they’re offering sides like Southern cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, Mamie’s baked beans, braised collard greens, Aunt Polly’s banana pudding and more of Pecan Lodge’s sides, desserts and sauces. Small and large portions are available at varying prices to serve groups of 6-8 and 12-15.

Orders can be places online atuntil Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. Orders can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. between Saturday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Pecan Lodge Catering Facility located at 1618 West Commerce Street. All food comes full cooked with reheating instructions. Thanksgiving the Texas way is what Lockhart Smokehouse is serving this year.

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Their family-style feast offers a full selection of smoked meats, including turkey, brisket and prime rib, that are served with green bean casserole, smoked cream corn, cheesy potato casserole, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler and pecan pie for dessert. Meats and sides can be ordered a la carte, anduntil Friday, Nov. 20 for pickup between Monday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Plano and Bishop Arts locations.

All meals will be served vacuum sealed and frozen, with instructions for defrosting and reheating. Oh, and the NY Times rated their turkey theHurtado BBQ’s Thanksgiving catering is straightforward this year will a full spectrum of their menu classics, with a sprinkle of seasonal items like homemade stuffing and a classic pumpkin pie. These are the meats they’re smoking holiday-style: whole brisket, glazed holiday ham, turkey breast, rack of beef ribs and poblano pepper jack sausage.

All of which serve anywhere from 4 to 12 people. They’re cooking for a crowd. Family sides can feed up to 12 people and those include street corn, Mexican rice, potato salad, creamy red slaw, hatch mac and cheese and others. Prices will vary depending on how much is ordered, but both meats and sides start at around $40 each.

Orders can be placed online now atNow through Thursday, Dec. 31, Cowboy Chicken is serving affordable and stress-free holiday meals. Their seasonal offerings include a wood-fire rotisserie turkey that is cooked over a real wood spit, oven-roasted turkey and classic sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, country-style stuffing, another side of your choice, 12 rolls and Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler.and it can be picked up cold on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Meals must be ordered at least 72 hours in advance. Cowboy Chicken is also offering a turkey family meal that serves 4 for $47.50, and turkey plates for $13. Orders can be placed atFrom breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.