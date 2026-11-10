Where to go for live-fire cooking in Denver

Many chefs swear by wood-fire cooking as the best and most honest expression of their craft.

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Got a hankering for some wood-fire-cooked food? As difficult and risky as this way of cooking can be, well over a dozen eateries across Denver literally bring the fire in their kitchens to serve all the charred, smoky, caramelized goodness that flame-based preparation can bring. Visit any of these places below to see why some chefs will never cook without fire again.

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This restaurant from James Beard Award winner Caroline Glover centers its open kitchen around a wood-burning grill, which is used to add a touch of smoke, char and caramelization to nearly every ingredient used on the menu. From whole fish, roasted chicken and grilled beef to seasonal vegetables, lettuce and more, the grill adds a subtle but distinctive fingerprint to the entire dining experience at Annette.

This Mediterranean restaurant from the Culinary Creative Group slings out pita after puffed pita from a wood-fired oven visible to the entire dining room, which does double duty cooking vegetables, chicken and Ash’Kara’s signature wood-roasted carrots. Another CCG concept, this one distinctively Italian, Bar Dough uses a wood-fired oven mainly for pizza, but has been known to char the occasional vegetable, spiedini and focaccia in the oven, too.

This Michelin-starred tasting menu concept from Kelly Whitaker and the Id Est team puts fire on par with other techniques like fermentation and preservation to develop layers of flavors that work both independently and in combination with each other. It’s all part of Whitaker’s ethos of using each part of an ingredient to its fullest potential.

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Although billed as a modern chophouse, Broadway 10’s wood-fired signature steaks deliver a far more rustic presentation, bringing smoke and char to its line of steak options. Cooks use a blend of oak, hickory, and pecan wood to layer on flavors and impact. The primary cooking appliance at this LoHi favorite, housed in the old Z-Cuisine space, is a wood-burning oven leveraged to delicious effect for its signature Neapolitan-style pizzas.

But the oven plays a role in other dishes, like roasted nuts and seasonal vegetables that find their way onto other items on the menu. Grab a seat at the counter and watch the chefs in action. While the open kitchen at this Central Park spot is definitely designed to draw attention to the wood-burning oven and grill, anyone sitting at the counter can attest that neither is for show. It’s hot.

Like, waves-of-heat hot — almost making you feel like part of the staff, who sweat over the multiple preparations across the two appliances. Dinner and a show! This Hillstone group concept has stood the test of time in Cherry Creek for decades. Cherry Creek Grill boasts a custom stone oven that slow-roasts meats over a hardwood fire with a rotisserie setup, greeting every customer with a warm hug of smoke and charred meat.

Pro-tip: Get the grilled artichokes when in season. Chef Troy Guard’s flagship steakhouse uses both a wood-fired oven and an oak-burning grill as central components of the restaurant’s steak program. From Wagyu, oak-grilled salmon and bone marrow to vegetables like broccolini and carrots, the flame gets top billing in dramatic fashion in the open kitchen.

Housed inside the Public House bar attached to the Urban Cowboy hotel bordering Downtown and Uptown, chef Justin Freeman dreams up new menus nearly by the day depending on the produce and ingredients he gets his hands on — and most of it spends time inside Monarch’s massive domed wood-fired oven. Another of chef Kelly Whitaker’s concepts, this one a limited-time residency set to expire at the end of the year, Sheep has both a wood-fired oven and an adjustable grate grill.

The tasting menu walks diners through every stage of a fire’s lifespan — smoke, flame, ember and ash — with dishes like roasted Pekin squab, smoked tomato water and, of course, wonderfully charred and pillowy bread. This rooftop restaurant in the Populus Hotel built the entire menu around live-fire cooking, with meats such as bone-in pork chops, whole fish like barramundi, and vegetables ranging from zucchini to grilled carrots and charred peppers.

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A shared-plate format encourages lots of tasting and exploring. Another hotel restaurant, this one at the Hotel Teatro bordering the Denver Performing Arts complex, the Nickel uses a wood-fired rotisserie format with different woods to impart distinctive flavors. Examples have included porchetta, rotisserie chicken, leg of lamb and even a wood-grilled octopus. Live fire in a sushi restaurant?

Sure, why not? This sister restaurant to the sushi-focused Uchi finds ways to incorporate smoke, char and flame into many of the seafood and cocktail preparations on the menu, but it would be unfair to call Uchiko an aburi-style sushi concept. Still, wood-fired edamame, oak-grilled bass and flame-seared fish can be found. I mean, it’s right there in the name, isn’t it?

The longtime Golden pizza destination splits no hairs in its focus, using a wood-fired oven to develop a crisp, golden-brown crust with a honey-semolina dough across a menu of both traditional and specialty pizzas. If you like it so much, take a seat and enjoy Woody’s all-you-can-eat pizza, soup and salad buffet. Pizza is maybe the most common application for wood-fired cooking, so it’s no surprise that there are plenty across the Denver metro area to explore.

Others worth noting include. Parisi in Tennyson has been known to use wood fire, as well, but Parisi is still under renovation after anFrom breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is Westword’s Food & Drink Editor, a position he started in May 2026. Previously he was a freelance writer who wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant along Havana Street in Aurora. Prior to Westword, Bruno was an editor at Billboard magazine and has also written for 5280, Dining Out Denver, SOMM Journal, and other publications.

A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge.