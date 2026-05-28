Where to go and what to wear this June — from the Art Parade, Frama at Canyon Coffee and a new Givenchy bag

June's Drip Index includes Catherine Opie's new show at Regen Projects, a new collaboration between Ann Demeulemeester and H. Lorenzo, Louis Vuitton's new city guide and more.

Where to go and what to wear this June — from the Art Parade, Frama at Canyon Coffee and a new Givenchy bagLACMA and Jeffrey Deitch present the Art Parade, showcasing L.A.

’s thriving creative community with a colorful procession down Museum Row. The parade will feature “human-powered works only,” flooded with sculptures, banners, performances, costumes and more. Don’t sleep on Ann Demeulemeester and H. Lorenzo’s limited-edition vinyl featuring the soundtrack to the brand’s spring/summer 2026 runway show, accompanied by a capsule collection of T-shirts and a jacket. The store is not just a store.

It’s not merely a set of walls and some clothes. It’s a humming, vibrant human expression. Nonprofit dance company L.A. Dance Project makes the city its stage this month with City of Dance.

The multiday festival will feature free performances at iconic sites — including the Marciano Art Foundation, Tongva Park in Santa Monica, LACMA and Gloria Molina Grand Park — and will be followed by conversations, open rehearsals and free community classes. Marking her 12th exhibition at Regen Projects, Catherine Opie shows a new collection of photographs and sculptures with “Holding Blue. ” The works are an examination of the natural world, focused on depictions of the Norwegian countryside in blue hues.

The latest addition to the maison’s handbag family, Givenchy launches the Voyou Bucket. French slang for “mischief-maker,” the Voyou features a leather drawstring closure, suede lining and is made from calf leather in fine grain and a glossy finish. Whether a local or a traveler, there’s always more to explore in Los Angeles.

This summer, experience L.A. the Louis Vuitton way with the brand’s city guide, which will take you on a tour of where to sleep, dine, wind down and shop. You may just find your new favorite spot. Your new summer shoe has entered the chat: the half-sneaker, half-sandal from the new Henrik Vibskov x Keen collab. Combining Vibskov’s distinctive knit construction with Keen’s signature two-cord system, it can take you from the beach to the boardwalk to the bar.

Echo Park staple Canyon Coffee is getting a furniture makeover this summer thanks to its collaboration with Frama. Café-goers will sip Canyon’s famous pistachio matchas perched on stools from the minimalist Danish design brand’s Tasca and Petit Rond series. Abstractions of color and composition fill Vielmetter this month with a new exhibition by Edgar Arceneaux.

As part of his series, “We Are Gods,” Arceneaux separates the reflecting skin of silver nitrate from glass mirrors to interrogate the act of seeing and perceiving. To mark its 180th anniversary, Loewe is looking back with a capsule collection that revisits house signatures, from lion motifs stitched into ready-to-wear garments and leather goods, to a reworked Amazona bag. There’s an underlying wit to the fall/winter ready-to-wear collection, which spotlights a collaboration with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation.

Topologie has kept us strapped in with knots in every shape and size. This month, the brand is bringing its utilitarian-meets-outdoors aesthetic to Larchmont Village with a new storefront stocked with signature cross-body straps, climbing-inspired gear and customizable everyday essentials. Open your favorite Monos suitcase, because the brand is getting you geared up for the summer in every way with its first dip into eyewear. The collection — called Mira — features six distinct styles.

Samantha Lee was a 2026 spring intern with the Los Angeles Times covering style, arts and culture for Image magazine. She’s currently studying journalism at USC and serves as editor in chief of SPEC Magazine. Previously, she covered news at the Straits Times in Singapore, where she was born and raised. When she’s not writing, she’s most likely experimenting with photography or catching a red-eye to a new city for its food.





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