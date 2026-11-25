These places helped bring Cliff Booth’s Los Angeles back to life in the sequel to 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,' from a recreated Lucy’s El Adobe Cafe to the Ventura Raceway.

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, night projectionist at the New Beverly Cinema in the movie “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. ”Los Angeles has never been particularly good at holding onto its past.

Old buildings get torn down, longtime businesses disappear and entire neighborhoods change almost beyond recognition. For filmmakers looking to re-create the city as it was half a century ago, that can present something of a challenge.

Also read David Fincher Reveals True Budget for Cliff Booth Sequel

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. ” The Colorado-born Fincher, meanwhile, has lived in L.A. since 1984, when he arrived as a young commercial and music video director.

“I love L.A. ,” he told The Times inDavid Fincher got to make his own Tarantino movie.

First he needed to find himself in it The director of “Zodiac” and “Seven” works from a Quentin Tarantino script for a killer jaunt through the shadows of 1970s Hollywood.which opens in Imax theaters Wednesday before arriving on the streaming service Dec. 23, Fincher has taken over directing duties from Tarantino, who wrote the screenplay. Set eight years after “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” the film brings Brad Pitt’s unflappable, occasionally lethal stuntman-turned-fixer back to a city that has lost much of its late-’60s innocence.

Tarantino may have rewritten history to spare Sharon Tate and her friends, but the passage of time — and the less savory workings of the movie business — have apparently taken their toll anyway.

“The first movie was that sort of glossier version of L.A. , that fun swinging ’60s,” says supervising location manager Mandi Dillin, speaking over Zoom from her L.A. home. Dillin, who alsofor Ti West’s Hollywood-set horror film “MaXXXine,” began scouting for the project when Tarantino was still planning to direct it himself.

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“This is darker. It’s 1977. Hollywood took a turn. The world took a turn.

So I was trying to find the grittier side of things. ”Finding the right locations meant scouring the city for places that had somehow escaped the wrecking ball and the urge to modernize. Sometimes the filmmakers got lucky and found a pizza parlor or movie theater that looked almost exactly as it needed to. Other times, they had to get creative.

Across the street from Paramount Pictures, Lucy’s El Adobe Cafe was a beloved Mexican restaurant and Hollywood hangout for more than half a century before closing in 2019 amid a family legal dispute. In the new film, Cliff works behind the bar, which becomes the setting for a violent showdown. The production gave the restaurant’s weathered exterior a painstaking facelift, drawing on old photographs and the memories of Patricia “Patty” Casado, whose parents founded Lucy’s in 1964.

“It’s one of those places in Hollywood that hasn’t really been touched by time,” says Dillin. For the climactic confrontation that leaves the restaurant in ruins, the filmmakers re-created the interior on a soundstage. Casado, who had hoped to reopen Lucy’s, got to visit the set before her death earlier this year. Her business partners are still hoping to bring the restaurant back.

“It was really a labor of love, trying to help them reopen,” Dillin says. Cliff has another job as a projectionist working nights at the New Beverly Cinema, the revival house now owned by Tarantino. But rather than shoot at the actual theater on Beverly Boulevard, the filmmakers turned to the Highland Theatre, a neighborhood landmark that opened in 1925 and closed in 2024.

Dillin says the real New Beverly was surrounded by buildings that didn’t fit the period, and its busy street would have been difficult to control during filming. The Highland, by contrast, offered a convincing vintage lobby, staircase and a stretch of Figueroa Street that needed relatively little alteration. “Highland Park is one of those pockets in L.A. that still is period,” Dillin says. In a nice bit of timing, the theater wasFor the New Beverly’s interior, the filmmakers headed to Gardena Cinema, an 800-seat, single-screen movie house that opened in 1946 and has been operated by the Kim family since 1976. The auditorium was a particularly good match, though there was one detail that needed fixing.

“It’s all about the seats,” Dillin says. Working with owner Judy Kim, the production removed modern cupholders and added faux-wood armrests to give the theater a more convincing period look. The projection booth, where Cliff runs a fictional blaxploitation movie called “Soul Brothers Die Hard! ,” was built separately on a soundstage.

Unlike many of the old neighborhood theaters that have vanished from the South Bay, Gardena Cinema isWe’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles. Finding a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor that still looked like a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor turned out to be harder than you might think.

For a scene in which Cliff visits a Shakey’s with talent agent Karen Crosby , Dillin needed the sort of wood-paneled, family-friendly pizza joint that was once a fixture of Southern California.

“Shakey’s don’t look like Shakey’s anymore,” she says. After some online sleuthing, she found Me-n-Ed’s in Lakewood, which had barely changed in decades. The owners initially offered a newer location, but Dillin insisted on the older one. To make it look like a vintage Shakey’s, the crew mainly had to swap the existing light fixtures for Tiffany-style lamps.

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“Hopefully people find it and head down there for a pilgrimage, because it is a really cool spot,” Dillin says. If Big Kahuna Burger sounds familiar, you’ve probably seen a few Quentin Tarantino movies. The fictional Hawaiian-themed fast-food chain has popped up in films from “Reservoir Dogs” to “Death Proof” andin which Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules helps himself to a burger while interrogating a group of young men.

For “Cliff Booth,” the chain makes another appearance when Cliff meets with Teddy, a Hollywood director whose stolen Oscar he has just recovered. The restaurant is actually Chili John’s, the Burbank chili parlor that opened in 1946 and also appeared in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. ” “That was a Quentin thing,” Dillin says of the decision to return. Billed as Burbank’s oldest continuously operating restaurant, Chili John’s is still serving up bowls of its signature chili.

In the film, Cliff also tends bar at Beach Bum Bill’s, a waterfront tiki joint where the entertainment includes women wrestling in a pit of mud. The filmmakers found their setting at the Warehouse, a Marina del Rey restaurant that opened in 1969 and still has the weathered lumber, fishing nets and shipping crates of a place that takes its nautical theme seriously.

Dillin recalls having “one of the most colorful conversations I’ve ever had in terms of location scouting” when she asked owner Marti Spencer whether the production could stage mud wrestling inside. Fortunately, Spencer, who also runs the Smoke House in Burbank, was accustomed to movie shoots. Patrons dance at the Avalon Club in Hollywood, which was retrofitted to look like a mid-’70s disco for “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

”Opened in 1927 as the Hollywood Playhouse, the historic venue now known as Avalon has been a nightclub, theater and television studio over the years. For “Cliff Booth,” it became Disco 9000, a glittering palace of gold decorations, mirrors and late-’70s excess. The club serves as the setting for a scene from the fictional TV movie “Disco Kingpin” and the filmmakers needed enough room to accommodate Fincher’s elaborate camera movements.

“We needed a lot of space,” Dillin says. They also wanted to work the iconic Capitol Records tower, directly across Vine Street, into the sequence. After some negotiations, the building’s owners agreed to let the production use its parking lot and include the landmark in the background. The building, Dillin says, “grounds this movie in a time and place, which is so important for the story.

”Cliff may live in Marina del Rey, but his waterfront apartment is actually some 25 miles farther south, at Marina Pacifica, a condominium complex in Long Beach. He shares the place with his father, Gus , and the marina visible outside helps make the location a convincing stand-in. Dillin calls the property “a fantastic period-correct condo complex,” though the biggest challenge had nothing to do with its architecture.

“We had to make sure that didn’t follow Brad around while he was walking around,” Dillin recalls. The filmmakers also shot driving footage in Marina del Rey itself to help complete the geographic sleight of hand. When Cliff invites Karen to watch him compete in a figure-eight race, with cars risking collisions each time they cross paths at the center of the track, Ventura Raceway doubles as the fictional Mohawk Speedway.

The filmmakers considered building a racetrack from scratch, but the existing venue had nearly everything they needed, including an on-hand expert at preparing the track. The crew added signage and more dirt and, at Fincher’s request, stunt coordinator Dave Macomber staged a full-scale test race with real cars to see how the crashes would play. Rain complicated filming and Dillin recalls feeling sorry for Debicki, who had to endure the freezing Ventura weather in a skimpy costume.

Still, Dillin says, “That was one of my favorite days on this movie. ”